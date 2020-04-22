Anne Hathaway's opinion on the pillow challenge is perfection

Mia Thermopolis has just returned.

At this point, many of us have seen the #PillowChallenge hanging around on Instagram and TikTok, in which users grab pillows and use them as a makeshift mini dress with the help of a waist belt. Celebrities of Halle Berry, Tori Spelling and Tracee Ellis Ross all have joined the viral trend. Better late than never, right?

Now, Anne Hathaway joins the fun.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her. Princess Diairies-Inspired by the pillows and boy challenge, it was worth the wait.

Wearing blue and white pillows as her makeshift mini dress paired with black combat boots, a pair of black hues, headphones, and a bold red lip to the Mia Thermopolis—Hathaway gave her own spin to the viral trend. She captioned her photo, "One queen is never late; everyone else just comes early."