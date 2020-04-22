Amitabh Bachchan's Marathi movie to relaunch online



The CD AB Aani from Amitabh Bachchan's marathi film was released when the coronavirus scare began to spread slowly and thus her box office collections were affected. Produced by Akshay Bardapurkar and directed by Milind Lele, the film focuses on the retirement of an art teacher played by veteran marathi actor Vikram Gokhale, who is shocked after Amitabh Bachchan invited him to a performance. The creators have now decided to relaunch the movie online and this is sure to be a treat for Big B fans during the shutdown.



Speaking of the same thing, producer Akshay Bardapurkar said: “In current circumstances, public safety and health is of utmost importance. So it made a lot of sense to digitally debut this beautiful movie with our streaming partner Amazon Prime Video. In partnership with Prime Video, we are delighted to release the film to commemorate Maharashtra Day and Labor Day as an ode to all of our frontline heroes in the battle against COVID-19. It is our humble tribute to an enormous effort that will be remembered for a long time. ”



He added: "After facing a large loss of revenue, this time manufacturers would not like to take a risk and are in talks with some insurance companies to understand that if all types of calamities / pandemics are covered under almost all unforeseen circumstances. Once we are clear, the idea is to secure the film from the beginning, it is time for us to give importance to such important things and not leave everything to fate, since the producers live on the fact that the film will get its full release everywhere, whether in theaters or on any other platform. "



The AB Aani CD will be released online on May 1, 2020.