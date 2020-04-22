Alia Bhatt writes a beautiful poem on Earth Day

There is no denying that Alia Bhatt is one of Bollywood's most talented actresses right now. With performances in films like Highway, Raazi and most recently Gully Boy, it has proven to be more than once. In addition to hypnotizing the audience on the big screen, the actress also impressed everyone, defending the causes she believes in. Whether it's your campaign for animal welfare or your fundraising initiative for children with heart disease, Alia has always been someone who believes in giving back to society.

Today, Alia Bhatt turned to social media to appreciate something that the entire human race has been neglecting for a while now: Earth. The actress shared a video along with a caption that read: "Today and every day, my attempt to write something to celebrate Earth Day #EarthDayEveryDay,quot;

Alia has been quarantined at home like the rest of the country. During a recent interview with a prominent newspaper, the actress revealed that she joined online creative writing classes and also spends time reading. She is constantly trying to stay mentally busy.