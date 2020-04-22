Alexa PenaVega has a virtual spy meeting for children with Daryl Sabara

Almost two decades have passed since Spy kids debuted earlier this week, fans got the best bang of the past by having Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara They practically meet on Instagram.

The hangout happened in the middle of Sabara & # 39; s Instagram Live with Meghan Trainor. According to BuzzfeedThe couple had just seen the classic movie again, and Sabara was sharing fun facts about the movie. For example, the 27-year-old actor said that the warts on Juni Cortez's hands were not real and that he was only 7 years old when he made the first movie. Later, Carmen Cortez's character surprised viewers by appearing on screen. In fact, the appearance of the 31-year-old actress marked the first time that she and Trainor had met.

"This is crazy," said the 26-year-old singer, and then added: "Hello! Nice to meet you. I'm your biggest fan. This is crazy!"

The co-stars then took a trip down memory lane. For example, PenaVega revealed that she still had an accessory from the movie set, and Sabara said that her in-laws actually framed her costume as a gift. Both celebrities also remembered the full names of their characters: Carmen Elizabeth Juanita Echo Sky Bravo Cortez and Juni Rocket Racer Rebel Cortez.