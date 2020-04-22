Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Want To Buy New York Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly looking to buy an ownership stake in the sports team, the New York Mets.

According to a report from Variety, the couple is working with managing director Eric Menell, the bank's co-head of North American media investment banking, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the matter is private.

Their combined net worth is about $ 700 million.

Last month, Lopez revealed that she's not in any rush to tie the knot.

"I said, 'If we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush ?,' she told Oprah Winfrey." If that's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners, if we're really going to try to build something together that we both never had or never felt like we had, which is a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and father, and we embrace all our children. We show them it's something that we didn't have. "