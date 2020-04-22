Adam Schlesinger honored by Wayne's sources weeks after his death

Wayne Fountains gathered for their first live performance in seven years to remember Adam Schlesinger, the co-founder group member who died on April 1 of complications from the coronavirus.

Musicians Chris Collingwood, Jody porter, Brian Young and Sharon Van Etten they were among dozens to participate in Wednesday Jersey 4 Jersey special concert to benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Night star Stephen Colbert He introduced the group and commented, "I was fortunate to work with one of its founding members, Montclair veteran resident Adam Schlesinger, who tragically passed away from the coronavirus. Tonight the band is meeting for Adam and for New Jersey."

"This for Adam, his parents, his children and New Jersey,quot;, Collingwood said before the group played "Hackensack,quot;, a Jersey-inspired ballad that appeared on their 2003 album Welcome interstate managers.