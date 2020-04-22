Adam Schlesinger honored by Wayne's sources weeks after his death

Broadway World / Shutterstock
Wayne Fountains gathered for their first live performance in seven years to remember Adam Schlesinger, the co-founder group member who died on April 1 of complications from the coronavirus.
Musicians Chris Collingwood, Jody porter, Brian Young and Sharon Van Etten they were among dozens to participate in Wednesday Jersey 4 Jersey special concert to benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.
Night star Stephen Colbert He introduced the group and commented, "I was fortunate to work with one of its founding members, Montclair veteran resident Adam Schlesinger, who tragically passed away from the coronavirus. Tonight the band is meeting for Adam and for New Jersey."
"This for Adam, his parents, his children and New Jersey,quot;, Collingwood said before the group played "Hackensack,quot;, a Jersey-inspired ballad that appeared on their 2003 album Welcome interstate managers.
Schlesinger was just 52 years old when he succumbed to COVID-19. The singer-songwriter, who received Oscar, Tonys, Grammys and Emmys nominations for his participation in Crazy ex girlfriend and What you do!He was hospitalized and had a ventilator at the time of his death.
In addition to Fountains of Wayne, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Charlie Puth, Halsey, Chris Rock, Tony Bennett, Kelly Ripa and Whoopi Goldberg all participated in Jersey 4 Jersey.
Whoopi urged viewers at home to donate to the coronavirus relief efforts, sharing, by Hollywood reporter"What I discovered since I started living in New Jersey is that it is not just a state. It is a family, and many of us are suffering right now. After doing that, don't waste a second and make sure you tell to the people in your family and your friends who love them. "
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
