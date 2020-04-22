Aaron Carter Says He's Expecting a Baby With Girlfriend Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter made a major announcement on Instagram Live on Tuesday night.

The "I Want Candy,quot; singer took to social media to share the news with his fans that he's expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Melanie Martin. While playing music for fans on Instagram Live, Aaron showed off what appeared to be Melanie's positive pregnancy test.

"Obviously I have a baby on the way," Aaron told his fans. "I'm going to be a busy father for sure."

Aaron also added that this was the "official announcement,quot; and confirmed "we're pregnant."

This baby news comes shortly after Aaron and Melanie confirmed that they're back together. Melanie posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday night of the duo kissing.

"love wins," Melanie captioned the PDA photo.

Aaron had previously declared that he was "single,quot; in late March after Melanie's arrest for alleged domestic violence.

"A bachelor's life is no life for a single man," Aaron wrote on social media at the time, adding the hashtag #Single.