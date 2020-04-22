Aaron Carter Announces Girlfriend's Pregnancy Weeks After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Instagram

Having broken the news during an Instagram Live session, the younger brother of Nick Carter claims that having a baby with Melanie Martin is what the two of them were trying for.

Aaron Carter is to become a father for the first time, after announcing his girlfriend Melanie Martin is pregnant.

The 32-year-old singer broke the news during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, April 21, as I've held up what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test.

"Obviously I have a baby on the way," he said. "I'm going to be a busy father for sure. This is the official announcement, we're pregnant."

The troubled star, who has battled addiction issues in the past, then confirmed the happy news in a statement to People.

"This is what we both want. We both were trying for it," he said. "I'm just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I'm focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have Going for me that isn't necessarily just music. Family is most important to me. "

The pregnancy announcement comes just a month after Melanie was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence following an alleged altercation at Aaron's California home.

After the arrest, Aaron tweeted his side of the story as I've stated that the incident began when I've tried to break it off with her after allegedly finding out she'd been unfaithful.

"so sad," he wrote alongside a link to a TMZ story about Melanie's arrest. "I hope she gets the help she needs. No one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked (sic) me out …. i'm devastated".

"I hope she gets the help she deserves. I tried to give her a new life," I concluded.

Aaron Carter previously accused Melanie Martin of cheating.

It appears the pair have worked out their differences, however, as Melanie shared a snap of herself and Aaron kissing on her Instagram page on Tuesday, alongside the caption: "Love wins."