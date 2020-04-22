7 Travel Stories to Help You Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

“There are no other Everglades in the world. They are, they have always been, one of the unique regions of the earth; remote, never wholly known, ”wrote Marjory Stoneman Douglas in her 1947 book,“ The Everglades: River of Grass. ” But the Everglades are profoundly imperiled by pollution, human schemes to drain and control it, invasive animal and plant species and sea level rise. As salt water breaches the limestone bedrock around the Florida peninsula and enters the aquifer, this natural freshwater wonder is threatened like never before. Read more.