Home Entertainment 50 celebrity photos from the 2000s that will make you say "Were...

50 celebrity photos from the 2000s that will make you say "Were they friends ?!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
It is time to feel nostalgic.

one)

I need to start with one of the 10 best photos I've ever seen: Beyoncé dating Kelly Osbourne. I am surprised that this photo has never become a meme.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

two)

Jared Leto and My Chemical Romance & # 39; s Gerard Way were totally inspiring fanfics.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

3)

Justin Timberlake and Evanescence singer Amy Lee simply relaxing.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

4)

I didn't expect to see Julian Casablancas from Strokes and Fab Moretti dating Fergie and will.i.am. of the Black Eyed Peas, but hey, the aughs were a special era!

L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

5)

Here is Fall Out Boy posing with his friends, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

6)

Paris and Nicky Hilton were making tons of teenage girls jealous by getting too close to Chad Michael Murray.

J. Vespa / WireImage for Harrison & Shriftm / Getty Images

7)

There's a lot to unpack here: It's Kim Kardashian hanging out with Cheetah Girls' Adrienne Bailon (who dated Kim's brother Rob) and Sabrina Bryan, Evan Ross, Aubrey O & # 39; Day by Danity Kane, and Melody Thornton, member from Pussycat Dolls.

Ben Rose / WireImage / Getty Images

8)

Lindsay Lohan partying with Kourtney and Kim Kardashian is all she needed.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

9)

What a diverse team! Those are Tommy Lee, Hayden Panettiere, Miley Cyrus, and Lance Bass.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

10)

Few things are more than 2000 than Tony Hawk, Benji and Joel Madden of Good Charlotte, and Jaime Pressly hanging out randomly.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

eleven)

I wasn't expecting to see Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian dating Anton Yelchin (who died in 2016), but I'm interested.

Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

12)

My reaction to this shot of Johnny Knoxville catching up with Pharrell is the same as that of the photo bomber.

E. Charbonneau / WireImage / Getty Images

13)

Yes this is Boy meets worldBlake Sennett (who played Joey the Rat) and Winona Ryder. They went out!

Michel Dufour / WireImage / Getty Images

14)

Ben McKenzie and Zooey Deschanel are making me wish they had done a quirky romantic comedy on the day.

Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

fifteen.

It's the super nostalgic comedy trio of Jon Heder, Jack Black, and Will Ferrell!

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

sixteen.

Here are James Van Der Beek and his ex-wife Heather McComb dating Tara Reid and Carson Daly. Fun fact: Tara and Carson got engaged in no time!

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

17)

Three guys you probably had posters in your childhood room: Riley Smith, Adam Brody, and Shane West.

Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

18)

Ben McKenzie and Amy Adams spend time together while promoting their movie, Junebug. This was just before Amy Adams became the Amy Adams

Alison Buck / WireImage / Getty Images

19)

Just two TV couples turned IRL couples hanging out, NBD! Now I feel nostalgic for those days when HouseJennifer Morrison and Jesse Spencer and The O.C. Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson were one thing.

L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

twenty)

J.C. Chasez, Aubrey O & # 39; Day and Adam Brody spending time together didn't seem so strange at the time.

Patrick Mcmullan / Getty Image

twenty-one)

Can we talk about Avril Lavigne, Pink, Jennifer Lopez, and Lisa Marie Presley? Now I am sad because the pop stars did not come together for a song.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

22)

The power of the Latino stars of the 2000s in this photo of Rosario Dawson, J.Lo and Jessica Alba is incredible.

Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

2. 3)

I'd give anything to go back in time and hang out with this messy team of Anna Nicole Smith, Courtney Love and Avril Lavigne.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

24)

Vanessa Hudgens and Avril Lavigne? THAN?!

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

25)

This photo of Usher and Hayden Christensen is everything.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

26)

Natalie Portman and Soulja Boy got real close in TRL

Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic

27)

Snoop Dogg and Matthew Perry play video games because, of course, why not.

James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

28)

My queens Chloë Sevigny, Maya Rudolph and Mary-Kate Olsen.

Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images

29)

Here are Natalie Portman and Lea Michele before Joy days.

Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

30)

Television royalty Tina Fey, Lauren Graham, and Matthew Perry casually dated.

John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

31)

Can we talk about the power of teen movie stars here? I am obsessed with Chloë Sevigny, Seth Green, Natasha Lyonne, Wilmer Valderrama, Macaulay Culkin and Dylan McDermott spending time together.

J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

32)

My favorite gingers from my preteen years! It's Lindsay Lohan and Seth Green catching up while Macaulay Culkin is taking it all in.

L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

33)

I aspire to be great enough to be part of this team from Mandy Moore, Famke Janssen, Rashida Jones, and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

3. 4)

Seeing Kim Kardashian and Pete Wentz together feels strange, but then again, she was in the music video "Thnks fr th Mmrs,quot;.

Barry Brecheisen / WireImage / Getty Images

35)

I am obsessed with the power of the diva in this photo.

Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

36)

Seeing Demi Lovato and Pete Wentz spending time together at the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards makes me feel very nostalgic.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

37)

I can't deal with this photo of Lindsay Lohan with Pete Wentz and Michelle Trachtenberg (who she dated!).

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

38)

Seeing Bam Margera come out with Simple Plan is taking me back to being a distraught kid.

Scott Gries / Getty Images

39)

If my 14-year-old self had seen this photo of Jared Leto and Bam Margera, she would have gone crazy.

Scott Gries / Getty Images

40)

Check out all these teen TV stars! Those are Topher Grace, Kristen Bell, Rachel Bilson, and Olivia Wilde.

41)

I can't deal with Bono kissing Gwen Stefani's belly.

Michael Caulfield Archive / Getty Images

42)

Just Kim Cattrall hanging out with Beyoncé and Jay-Z in a Rockets vs. game. Knicks, as one does.

James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

43)

I'm obsessed with the chaotic vibes of Kanye and Courtney hanging out.

Michel Dufour / WireImage / Getty Images

44)

Rachel Bilson! Rihanna! Joel Madden and Nicole Richie before getting married! I can't cope!

Peter Kramer / Getty Images

Four. Five

Lil Jon, Hilary Duff and Jason Biggs !!!! THAN?!

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

46)

This photo is a work of art: Pharrell pointing at Fred Durst's Smiths jersey while dating Paris Hilton.

Mark Mainz / Getty Images

47)

The energy of this photo !!! I want to know all the details of Prince William and Prince Harry partying with Diddy and Kanye.

Tim Graham's photo library via Getty Images

48)

Seeing Usher, Hilary Duff and Tony Hawk in TRL He's really taking me back.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

49)

I wonder what Kim Kardashian would say about this photo of Paris Hilton hugging Kanye West.

Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

fifty

And finally, one of my all-time favorite photos: Marilyn Manson with girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood, along with her. Through the universe Co-stars Jim Sturgess and T.V. Carpio.

Scott Wintrow / Getty Images

