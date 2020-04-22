50 celebrity photos from the 2000s that will make you say "Were they friends ?!"

It is time to feel nostalgic.
I need to start with one of the 10 best photos I've ever seen: Beyoncé dating Kelly Osbourne. I am surprised that this photo has never become a meme.
Jared Leto and My Chemical Romance & # 39; s Gerard Way were totally inspiring fanfics.
Justin Timberlake and Evanescence singer Amy Lee simply relaxing.
I didn't expect to see Julian Casablancas from Strokes and Fab Moretti dating Fergie and will.i.am. of the Black Eyed Peas, but hey, the aughs were a special era!
Here is Fall Out Boy posing with his friends, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
Paris and Nicky Hilton were making tons of teenage girls jealous by getting too close to Chad Michael Murray.
There's a lot to unpack here: It's Kim Kardashian hanging out with Cheetah Girls' Adrienne Bailon (who dated Kim's brother Rob) and Sabrina Bryan, Evan Ross, Aubrey O & # 39; Day by Danity Kane, and Melody Thornton, member from Pussycat Dolls.
Lindsay Lohan partying with Kourtney and Kim Kardashian is all she needed.
What a diverse team! Those are Tommy Lee, Hayden Panettiere, Miley Cyrus, and Lance Bass.
Few things are more than 2000 than Tony Hawk, Benji and Joel Madden of Good Charlotte, and Jaime Pressly hanging out randomly.
I wasn't expecting to see Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian dating Anton Yelchin (who died in 2016), but I'm interested.
My reaction to this shot of Johnny Knoxville catching up with Pharrell is the same as that of the photo bomber.
Yes this is Boy meets worldBlake Sennett (who played Joey the Rat) and Winona Ryder. They went out!
Ben McKenzie and Zooey Deschanel are making me wish they had done a quirky romantic comedy on the day.
It's the super nostalgic comedy trio of Jon Heder, Jack Black, and Will Ferrell!
Here are James Van Der Beek and his ex-wife Heather McComb dating Tara Reid and Carson Daly. Fun fact: Tara and Carson got engaged in no time!
Three guys you probably had posters in your childhood room: Riley Smith, Adam Brody, and Shane West.
Ben McKenzie and Amy Adams spend time together while promoting their movie, Junebug. This was just before Amy Adams became the Amy Adams
Just two TV couples turned IRL couples hanging out, NBD! Now I feel nostalgic for those days when HouseJennifer Morrison and Jesse Spencer and The O.C. Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson were one thing.
J.C. Chasez, Aubrey O & # 39; Day and Adam Brody spending time together didn't seem so strange at the time.
Can we talk about Avril Lavigne, Pink, Jennifer Lopez, and Lisa Marie Presley? Now I am sad because the pop stars did not come together for a song.
The power of the Latino stars of the 2000s in this photo of Rosario Dawson, J.Lo and Jessica Alba is incredible.
I'd give anything to go back in time and hang out with this messy team of Anna Nicole Smith, Courtney Love and Avril Lavigne.
Vanessa Hudgens and Avril Lavigne? THAN?!
This photo of Usher and Hayden Christensen is everything.
Natalie Portman and Soulja Boy got real close in TRL…
Snoop Dogg and Matthew Perry play video games because, of course, why not.
My queens Chloë Sevigny, Maya Rudolph and Mary-Kate Olsen.
Here are Natalie Portman and Lea Michele before Joy days.
Television royalty Tina Fey, Lauren Graham, and Matthew Perry casually dated.
Can we talk about the power of teen movie stars here? I am obsessed with Chloë Sevigny, Seth Green, Natasha Lyonne, Wilmer Valderrama, Macaulay Culkin and Dylan McDermott spending time together.
My favorite gingers from my preteen years! It's Lindsay Lohan and Seth Green catching up while Macaulay Culkin is taking it all in.
I aspire to be great enough to be part of this team from Mandy Moore, Famke Janssen, Rashida Jones, and Maggie Gyllenhaal.
Seeing Kim Kardashian and Pete Wentz together feels strange, but then again, she was in the music video "Thnks fr th Mmrs,quot;.
I am obsessed with the power of the diva in this photo.
Seeing Demi Lovato and Pete Wentz spending time together at the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards makes me feel very nostalgic.
I can't deal with this photo of Lindsay Lohan with Pete Wentz and Michelle Trachtenberg (who she dated!).
Seeing Bam Margera come out with Simple Plan is taking me back to being a distraught kid.
If my 14-year-old self had seen this photo of Jared Leto and Bam Margera, she would have gone crazy.
Check out all these teen TV stars! Those are Topher Grace, Kristen Bell, Rachel Bilson, and Olivia Wilde.
I can't deal with Bono kissing Gwen Stefani's belly.
Just Kim Cattrall hanging out with Beyoncé and Jay-Z in a Rockets vs. game. Knicks, as one does.
I'm obsessed with the chaotic vibes of Kanye and Courtney hanging out.
Rachel Bilson! Rihanna! Joel Madden and Nicole Richie before getting married! I can't cope!
Lil Jon, Hilary Duff and Jason Biggs !!!! THAN?!
This photo is a work of art: Pharrell pointing at Fred Durst's Smiths jersey while dating Paris Hilton.
The energy of this photo !!! I want to know all the details of Prince William and Prince Harry partying with Diddy and Kanye.
Seeing Usher, Hilary Duff and Tony Hawk in TRL He's really taking me back.
I wonder what Kim Kardashian would say about this photo of Paris Hilton hugging Kanye West.
And finally, one of my all-time favorite photos: Marilyn Manson with girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood, along with her. Through the universe Co-stars Jim Sturgess and T.V. Carpio.
