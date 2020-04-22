& # 39; They don't even know me & # 39;

Instagram

During an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music via FaceTime, rapper & # 39; Boss B *** h & # 39; She explains how she is involved in an online dispute with Barbz on Twitter.

Doja Cat has addressed the situation between her and Nicki MinajFans, also known as Barbz. During an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music via FaceTime, rapper "Say So" explained how she was involved in an online dispute with them on Twitter.

"He saw this art that someone drew of me, Nicki and Meg (Megan Thee Stallion), in that order, "Doja talked about one of her fans." So Nicki was in the middle and it was a version of Rolling Stone, but Nicki was in the middle, rightly so. Meg was on the right and I was on the left and this guy commented, "I'd like to see Doja in the middle." "

Apparently, those observations did not go down well with a certain Barbz, who later "replied:" God, men. Men these days are so messy. They just want trouble all the time. "And I saw that comment and thought, 'God, you have to include someone's gender in things and that's what makes you look stupid.'

The discussion only went beyond there. "Then I go in and say, 'Dude, stop responding to these people. They are scum. They are so horrible. Stop talking to them. They have nothing good to say to you or to anyone else,'" Doja. he remembered.

It was then that people started twisting his words and made Doja hate Barbz with some of them with the hashtag #dojacatisoverparty in the blue bird app. "They start to say that I'm talking about every person who likes Nicki Minaj when they don't even know that I'm Nicki Minaj's biggest fan," Doja continued. "Then they are stupid. They don't even know me. Then they say things they have no idea what they are talking about."

Some people, fortunately, came out in defense of Doja. "This fan base is toxic, all he did was say OMA facts. Some of you represent Nicki so badly #dojacatisoverparty," he tweeted about Barbz. Another added: "Idc what someone says I'm not following the man #dojacatisoverparty. Everyone wants to cancel people for ANYTHING. Stfu b *** is too boring, let the queen speak."