& # 39; Gronk reports & # 39;: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski make the meeting official, style & # 39; Anchorman & # 39;

If the Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski meeting in Tampa Bay was not official before, now it is.

The Bucs quarterback Wednesday tweeted a video of him blowing on a conch shell, summoning Gronkowski to retire for another Super Bowl race together:

The tweet is a callback to a previous video of him channeling his inner Ron Burgundy from the movie "Anchorman."

If you still lack context, or have been living under a rock, these videos are a tribute to a scene in "Anchorman,quot;, where Burgundy summons his old team through the shell. "News team, get together!"

It looks like the Bucs version of the Brady-Gronk team will be fun, at least. Hopefully someone doesn't lose his arm or get impaled by a trident.