& # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Alum Chad Johnson credits & # 39; Crazy High Sex Drive & # 39; for his easy transition to pornography

The Oklahoma native reveals that he and his girlfriend, Annalize Mishler, will publish a sex tape because he needs money and is "tired of being screwed by Hollywood."

Chad johnson he used his "crazy sex drive" to forge a new career. After making a name for himself for his domestic violence arrest, Season 12 contestant on "High school"He dropped another shocking bomb by admitting he wanted to move to Las Vegas and build his own" porn palace. "

Speaking to Daily Mail, the 32-year-old man talked about how easy it was for him to transition to a porn star. "I've always had a very crazy sexual desire, so it's been pretty easy for me, being able to make money off of that is amazing," she said. "I don't regret it at all, I always knew I would do something in this industry, but I wasn't sure what."

For now, the television personality has made several sexy videos with his girlfriend Annalize Mishler. He claimed they have earned $ 40,000 from 1,5000 followers on OnlyFans who paid $ 27 per month. "It is much more than what I did from television, I will say it," he shared. "Overall, the Bachelor shows paid me $ 1,800, while they made millions and still use my name."

"We have published everything but sex, we are going to do it, it is only accumulating, it is a process," he said of his new career. "We are doing things every two or three days and taking out more things, going crazy."

Although he has just started his career in porn, he bragged that "everything is going very well, if this continues and I start to make it all work, I will probably move to Las Vegas and keep the ball." Lamination. "And he added:" The houses are so cheap in Las Vegas, you could get a complex out there. I could set up a house with multiple studios in each room and then bring people in, it would be fun. "

During the interview, Chad was also candid about the reason for his decision to do porn. "I'm tired of Hollywood basically screwing me up! I need money, I have to figure something out, this is a way to regain power," he said. Now that he has another way of earning a living, he said, "No one can fool me anymore, I believe everything."

"It has been a strange and wild journey, it is definitely a change in my professional career," he admitted, "but at this point, I am going to do it, why not?" He added: "It's great not to have to deal with Hollywood liars who make things up and tell me that cool things are happening and then, six months later, you think, 'What happened to that?'

On how his family reacted to his new line of work, Chad said his father "has really said nothing" while his sister "has said she is ashamed and ashamed." In his defense, he explained, "But you know, my sister is one of the best realtors in Oklahoma, she has had a professional career for a long time."

"I'm like, okay, well, I've been sitting here in Los Angeles grinding my butt for several years," Chad recalled his response to his sister's reaction. "I'm finally doing something that makes me earn money and make me happy, maybe you can take those three minutes of shame you feel and screw around with that."

However, Chad thought his late mother Peggy, who died of cancer, would be "proud". He confided, "Everybody says, 'What would your mom think of you doing OnlyFans?' She probably wouldn't give a shit **, my mom was so good."