2020 NFL Draft Trade Rumors: The 8 Most Likely Scenarios to Raise or Lower in Round 1

The NFL Draft 2020 will be full of exchange possibilities once the teams are on the clock on Thursday night. After a record 40 exchanges made during the 2019 draft, including six in the first round, there is a guarantee for some big changes in this year's 32 best overall picks.

Before the draft, six senior teams have already changed hands. The Dolphins (three), the 49ers (two), the Raiders (two), the Jaguars (two) and the Vikings (two) have multiple first-round players, while the Steelers, Texans, Colts, Bears, Rams and Bills not everyone chooses until the second round.

For each team that wants to trade or exchange, another team must be willing to negotiate or trade. Some teams want to make sure they get a particular player, while other teams want to take advantage of the accumulation of more teams to meet their multiple needs.

Here's a look at the best candidates to get on or off early:

MORE DRAFT NFL 2020:

Latest news | 7-round SN drill | The 100 best blackboards

The Las Vegas Raiders (redeem or download)

The Raiders can do whatever they want to manipulate the board early (with No. 12 and No. 19 overall in the first round) or later (with No. 80, No. 81, and No. 91 in the third. round). In the bolder swap scenario, Brown or Simmons may drop a bit and try to catch them. They can also pack those third round picks if they want to go to the second round to get QB Jalen Hurts.

They could switch from their first pick if someone wants one of the top two wide receivers, CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma and Jerry Jeudy of Alabama, and simply access the deep class for the later position. Playing from the corner's depth at the end of the first round and early in the second round, they can drop from No. 19 and still tackle that position well.

Mike Mayock had a strong last draft in Oakland and is in a position to get the Raiders rolling in Las Vegas. They are the ultimate and dangerous wild cards across the board.

New York Giants (trade down)

This draft used to "start at # 3,quot; until the Lions began to close in on taking Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah. In the N. # 4, the Giants have expressed a willingness to change because they are not so locked up with Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown or Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons vs.

With the Dolphins and Chargers sitting right behind them with a good chance of taking Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and Justin Herbert of Oregon as consecutive quarterbacks in some order, any team that wants it and wants to make sure to beat another needs to beat those two teams. The Jaguars and Raiders, with two first-round picks each, have the ability to provide adequate compensation. The Chargers may want to make sure they have a choice if they believe the Dolphins will catch their boy, and they can slide upward by giving up a third round.

MORE: NFL Draft chart value value

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (swap up or down)

The Bucs did not sign Tom Brady because they were rebuilding. They fully believe they can win the Super now and it would make sense to build on that "all-inclusive,quot; move. The Bucs can slide up a bit from No. 14 to take a third top wideout with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and can put Brady's weapons on top. They could also position themselves to slip a few points and make Georgia running back Andre Swift a better value with the possibility of getting an additional second round with which to head to catcher or right tackle.

Without total despair for any position with many good offensive and defensive pieces, the Bucs should be flexible in obtaining immediate impact talent.

Denver Broncos (trade up or down)

The Broncos, like rival Raiders, have three third-round players (No. 77, No. 83, No. 95). That gives them a chance to move up from No. 15 to enter the Jets' spot at No. 11 to take the first crack at elite catchers. But if the best wideout values, offensive tackle and defensive tackle go before their turn, the Broncos may also decide not to catch the corner early and attract a team looking to lead C.J. Florida's Henderson ahead of the Falcons at No. 16.

Without defensive despair and in pretty good shape on offensive skill points, the Broncos who use the team to accumulate would be helpful in getting multiple offensive linemen (tackle, guard) without reaching Day 2.

MOCK DRAFT: What if & # 39; Madden & # 39; Did every 2020 draft pick?

San Francisco 49ers (downgrade)

The 49ers are sitting at No. 13 (DeForest Buckner swaps with the Colts) and No. 31. John Lynch has a very good trading history and that could certainly be the direction again if Lamb and Jeudy are off the board before your first choice. . The depth of the wideout class makes it something to be strongly considered rather than simply taking Henry Ruggs III of Alabama in his early place.

With that penultimate first round won as NFC champions, they can entice a team to jump to the Chiefs for a cornerback, Michigan guard / center Cesar Ruiz or even second-back running after Swift. The 49ers should also be more motivated to acquire more teams with just six in seven rounds. It would be nice to have more mid-round picks to find something of value in the safety or defensive tackle.

Philadelphia Eagles (change)

Eagles must be watched for a power move to land a wide receiver like Lamb, Jeudy, or Ruggs. The challenge is not having a third round, but by packing No. 21 and No. 53, the trade value chart says they can get to No. 11 where the Jets must jump to the Raiders and 49ers for that position.

Going down is more complicated because there are many players with similar values ​​in various positions in the last dozen selections of the first round. The Eagles could also use No. 53 and their third round (No. 103) to make their way in the early second round for a tiebreaker they crave.

MORE NRA DRAFT: The strangest moments in NFL Draft history

Cleveland Browns (downgrade)

The Browns are No. 10 overall and hope they can get an offensive tackle to pair with Jack Conklin. But there is a scenario where Tristan Wirfs of Iowa, Jedrick Wills of Alabama, Mekhi Becton of Louisville and Andrew Thomas of Georgia are off the board in the first nine teams, thanks to a combination of the Giants, Cardinals, Chargers and Jaguars. Or, due to QB and other positions, 2-3 of those players are still present.

Either way, the Browns can look down and hope to get a tackle perspective they like later, like Boise State's Ezra Cleveland or USC's Austin Jackson. They need a third wideout, but they can also get that player later, instead of Lamb, Jeudy, or Ruggs, since they already have Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. They represent the last choice before the team race with great interest, so they can find partners willing to jump into the Jets.

Someone like Simmons or Brown falling could be attractive to the Browns, but that also means that some other team will want to be aggressive. Andrew Berry overall should be looking to increase volume with just six overall picks.

Seattle Seahawks (downgrade)

The Seahawks definitely need to tackle their edge pass career early, but they don't need to block that at number 27, especially if LSU's K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson, A.J. Epenesa and the Yetn Gross-Matos from Penn State are off the board. They are in a good spot, just ahead of the Ravens who need linebacker, guard, and defensive tackle help as somewhat high immediate priorities. That could draw teams that want Alabama's Kenneth Murray, Ruiz, or TCU's Ross Blacklock, especially with the Packers (Murray), 49ers (Blacklock), and Chiefs (Ruiz) up for grabs for those players between the No. 30 and No. 32.

Be on the lookout for teams that select in the second second, like the Texans (Blacklock), Lions (Blacklock or Ruiz), or Panthers (Murray or Ruiz) to potentially make a move. Another strong candidate to negotiate with them are the Patriots, who have been favorable partners in the past, and may want to find a way to spoil the plans of their strongest AFC rivals with Murray or Ruiz.