10 celebrities who lead the charge to protect our planet

A regular at the Annual Popular Climate March and producer of multiple documentaries on environmental issues, the Oscar winner established his namesake foundation in 1998 to promote awareness and has been active in allied causes in the fight against climate change ever since. Over the years, DiCaprio has served on the board of the World Wide Fund for Nature, Global Green USA and the International Fund for Animal Welfare; was named UN Messenger of Peace on Climate Change in 2014; and spoke at the United Nations in 2016 before the signing of the Paris Agreement to combat global warming. He even met with then-President-elect Trump to try to hear the issue, but to no avail.

In 2018, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation announced $ 11 million in new grants committed to the nonprofit's six core programs: Wilderness Conservation, Ocean Conservation, Climate Change, Indigenous Rights, Transform California, and Innovative Solutions, bringing the total financial impact of the organization to more than $ 100 million. And in 2019, the foundation became part of the Earth Alliance, a super-organization co-chaired by DiCaprio that brings together the resources of various funds to promote the fight against climate change and attacks on biodiversity.

AND, was one of the first major movie stars to be seen driving a Prius.

"I am consumed by this," DiCaprio said. Rolling Stone in 2016. "There aren't a couple of hours a day that I'm not thinking about that. It's a slow burn. They're not aliens invading our planet next week and we have to get up and fight to defend our country," but it's something inevitable and it's so scary. "