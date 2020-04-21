Zoom will soon allow you to inform meeting participants to help destroy Zoombombers.

Zoom is adding a way for hosts to inform meeting participants, according to the app's release notes released on April 19. PC Mag] In theory, that could help the company track trolls that handle Zoom calls and share inappropriate material, a practice more colloquially known as "Zoombombing." Zoom says the reporting feature will be available in an update that will be released on Sunday, April 26.

"This feature will generate a report that will be sent to the Zoom Trust and Safety team to assess any platform misuse and block a user if necessary," Zoom said in the update notes. Account owners and administrators can activate settings. Zoom declined to comment when The edge He asked for more details on the policy.

As the use of Zoom has exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic, the platform has become a potential target for pranks and harassment through methods like Zoombombing. To help prevent Zoombombing, the company activated passwords and meeting rooms by default for free users and for users with a single license at Zoom's cheapest pay tier on April 5.

Zoom also removed the meeting IDs from the meeting title bars on April 8; Before that, sharing meeting screenshots on social media could expose that meeting ID and potentially allow people to join your meeting uninvited. Federal prosecutors have also warned that there could be significant legal implications for Zoombombing.