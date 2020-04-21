Zoa Morani declares that she and her sister Shaza will donate her blood

The Morani sisters, Zoa and Shaza, who tested positive for Covid-19, are recovered and healthy at home. Both will do the good work of donating your blood, which has developed antibodies for other patients to benefit from.

The actress shared her experience with a newspaper and said, "The most important thing I learned is how to be your best friend. I couldn't prove to my parents and sister that I am afraid. I had to be strong enough to comfort myself. I feel like Being my best friend and being able to control my mind and be at peace is the greatest lesson I have learned. "

Zoa, her sister Shaza and her father Karim Morani tested positive and were admitted to the hospital. Fortunately, the entire family is out of danger and returns to the comfort of her home, healthy and relieved. While the isolation period for Zia and Shaza has ended, Kareem Morani has yet to observe him for a few more days.

Speaking on the subject, Zoa shared that she and her sister would be donating blood this weekend. He said that 14 days after being declared negative for the virus, it is advisable to donate your blood to other people, since the blood has developed antibodies that can help other people heal and recover.

That is good news from the Morani sisters!