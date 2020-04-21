Yungblud flirts with Ex Halsey under his hot Twerking video amid rumors they are back together!

Halsey turned to social media to share a video showing her dance moves and received a very interesting reaction from her ex, Yungblud! The rocker left her several of the same emoji that can only be interpreted as flirting with her.

As you can imagine, this only added to rumors that the two were back together!

It all started with the publication of Halsey, which was a video of her dancing and twerking with Kehlani's new song titled Toxic.

The singer looked as pretty and sexy as ever and it looks like her ex-boyfriend couldn't help but skip to the comment section without fans noticing.

Yungblud's comment didn't include any words, but the various red panting faces managed to say a lot, so it wasn't necessary!

Obviously things were getting hot for him as he watched Halsey's sexy movements.

Of course, this is joining the already long list of clues that the two could be together, which fans have been compiling for quite some time!

Either that or they are still working on a meeting, but they are definitely heading towards it – these are the main theories circulating right now!

Neither has addressed the speculation, but his followers seem to be convinced that they are back together (or close) due to a couple of IG Story posts from last month.

Halsey stepped onto the platform to show off his first attempt at making a "Sunday dinner," which he also called "Yorkshire Certified."

You may know that Yungblud's hometown in England is Yorkshire, so people thought he was talking about how he liked his food.

What made that suspicion even stronger was that he took a screenshot and shared it in his own Stories with the caption: "You can confirm."



