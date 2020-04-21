YouTuber Casey Neistat shares touching act of random kindness

Noam Galai / FilmMagic for YouTube
Most of the time, hitting or scratching someone else's car leads to anger and frustration, but if you are a YouTuber Casey Neistat, it means just the opposite.
Neistat, who has 12 million subscribers on the video streaming platform, took to Twitter to explain what happened when he scratched someone's car while parking his truck. He did the right thing and left a note, complete with an apology for the inconvenience, an offer to pay for the damages, and his phone number where he could be reached.
"I've been complaining a lot about LA, let me share why I love LA." Neistat wrote to his followers: "This morning I scratched a boy's car when I parked my truck, a total accident, a small but noticeable scratch." He added that he left a note on the windshield that said, "Hello. I tore the hood of your car while I parked mine. Call / text to pay for the repair. My sincere apologies for the problem."
But the stranger's response was something he never expected: he asked Neistat to take the money he had set aside for repairs and to do something good with him.
"Hi, thanks a lot for the note. Please don't worry about the scratch." the stranger sent him a text message. "Whatever money you have to put in my car, don't hesitate to donate to a local Venice food bank. Have a great week!"
Neistat then donated $ 250 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in honor of "Mr. Scratched Car." He also ends the thread by admitting that he's "also a terrible driver," but the poignant exchange between the YouTuber and the stranger has gone viral on Twitter with more than 18,000 retweets.
This is not the first act of kindness in recent months that has warmed hearts. Celebrities like Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sophie Bush they are helping to do their part too! Schwarzenegger turned to his social platforms to encourage family and friends to offer it to him after a stranger offered him one of his packets of toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic and Bush cooked extra food (wrapped in Clorox wipes) for his local UPS dealer.
As the One Tree Hill alum said: "It is a small act of kindness, within my control in a world beyond control."
%MINIFYHTML98748589d506d94eb52fa5cf533fc5bf12%%MINIFYHTML98748589d506d94eb52fa5cf533fc5bf13%