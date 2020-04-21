YouTuber Casey Neistat shares touching act of random kindness

Most of the time, hitting or scratching someone else's car leads to anger and frustration, but if you are a YouTuber Casey Neistat, it means just the opposite.

Neistat, who has 12 million subscribers on the video streaming platform, took to Twitter to explain what happened when he scratched someone's car while parking his truck. He did the right thing and left a note, complete with an apology for the inconvenience, an offer to pay for the damages, and his phone number where he could be reached.

"I've been complaining a lot about LA, let me share why I love LA." Neistat wrote to his followers: "This morning I scratched a boy's car when I parked my truck, a total accident, a small but noticeable scratch." He added that he left a note on the windshield that said, "Hello. I tore the hood of your car while I parked mine. Call / text to pay for the repair. My sincere apologies for the problem."