Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

A Korean mystery: where is the leader of the north?

South Korean authorities question the accuracy of a report by the Daily NK, a Seoul-based website based on North Korean sources, that Kim Jong-un, 36, is recovering from heart surgery performed on 12 of April.

Kim last appeared in public on April 11, when he chaired a meeting of the Politburo of the ruling Workers' Party. It is not unusual for North Korea's top leaders to remain out of sight for weeks, but when Mr. Kim did not appear on April 15 to mark the birthday of his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, the founder of the regime. , sparked speculation about his health and whereabouts.

Context: The inner workings of top management in Pyongyang have been hidden in such secrecy that disappearances like these always catch the attention of analysts. When Kim's father Kim Jong-il died in 2011, foreign intelligence officials didn't find out until the news was announced two days later on North Korean television.