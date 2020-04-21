Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

A Korean mystery: where is the leader of the north?
South Korean authorities question the accuracy of a report by the Daily NK, a Seoul-based website based on North Korean sources, that Kim Jong-un, 36, is recovering from heart surgery performed on 12 of April.
Kim last appeared in public on April 11, when he chaired a meeting of the Politburo of the ruling Workers' Party. It is not unusual for North Korea's top leaders to remain out of sight for weeks, but when Mr. Kim did not appear on April 15 to mark the birthday of his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, the founder of the regime. , sparked speculation about his health and whereabouts.
Context: The inner workings of top management in Pyongyang have been hidden in such secrecy that disappearances like these always catch the attention of analysts. When Kim's father Kim Jong-il died in 2011, foreign intelligence officials didn't find out until the news was announced two days later on North Korean television.
Trump says he will stop immigration
President Trump said he planned shutting down immigration to the United States in a bid to protect American workers once the nation's economy begins to recover from the coronavirus shutdown.
A formal order temporarily prohibiting the provision of new green cards and work visas could come as soon as in the next few days, according to several people familiar with the plan. It was not immediately clear what legal basis the president would claim to justify the measure.
Several people familiar with the president's plans said the administration was also considering a major expansion of travel restrictions that had already reduced the number of travelers from Europe and China.
Context: Mr. Trump's denigration of immigrants was the centerpiece of his 2016 presidential campaign. While seeking reelection for a second term, the president has made clear that he intends to energize his supporters by continuing to feed anti-immigrant sentiment.
How an offensive in Hong Kong could backfire
The coronavirus epidemic has helped to silence anti-government protests on Chinese soil, for now.
But a government snapshot of prominent pro-democracy figures over the weekend, along with growing Beijing rhetoric, could encourage protesters when the rules of social distancing are eased.
Here's a look at the showdown and what recent moves from both sides could mean in the months ahead.
Lessons from Australia's wildfires
With a long and devastating fire season finally in Australia, scientists and disaster officials are working on New fire prediction technology to help firefighters work faster and safer when fires return in just a few months.
Here's the trick: Advances in technology are important, but what is really needed is tackling climate change, says Greg Mullins, former New South Wales Fire and Rescue Commissioner. "It's kind of like going to a gas fire and putting out all the houses and burning cars around it, but not putting out the gas."
Tensions of the South China Sea: Two American warships have sailed in disputed waters in the South China Sea, sharpening rivalry between the US USA and China, while much of the world is blocked during the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese and Australian warships have also reached nearby waters.
Oil prices fall: The record collapse of the US benchmark oil index USA It spread to other parts of the oil market when traders concluded that production is still too high and storage is running low. Price falls underscore industry turmoil as the coronavirus pandemic decimates the global economy.
US presidential campaign USA: New fundraising figures show that Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, is $ 187 million behind Republicans and President Trump, who spent the past three years racking up campaign contributions.
Earth Day turns 50
Today is Earth Day, the annual event established as a way to raise awareness of the state of our planet. John Schwartz, one of our reporters covering climate change, spoke about what Earth Day means five decades later.
Generally speaking, what has changed since 1970?
The air over the USA USA It is much cleaner, like the water we drink in most of the country. We do not use DDT or asbestos. But other threats have emerged. The biggest one, the problem that wasn't really on the radar for most people in 1970, is climate change. The scientific evidence has grown and the scientific consensus has gelled, so we now recognize that there are threats that are more fundamental and, ultimately, more damaging than we knew 50 years ago.
With the coronavirus crisis dominating our lives, is Earth Day being relegated to a second-tier event this year?
It is anything but second tier, but it is virtual. You won't have millions marching on the streets, but there are activities all over the world. Young climate strikers are talking. Modern equivalents of the 1970 "teachings,quot; are happening online.
How can people celebrate Earth Day from home?
We've put together a great bundle of stories that provide a crash course on climate change, help readers choose books on climate change, introduce them to the original organizer of Earth Day and more. And so much is happening on earthday.org and on the websites of other climate and environment-oriented groups that there is something for everyone.
