Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

President Trump plans to ban immigrants

The president said Monday that he intended to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States, which he said would protect American workers once the economy began to recover.

A formal order temporarily prohibiting the issuance of new green cards and work visas could arrive in a matter of days, according to several people familiar with the plan, although it was unclear what legal basis Trump would invoke to justify the move.

Here are the latest updates on the US coronavirus pandemic. USA And from around the world, as well as outbreak maps.

We are also tracking the growth rate of the virus in the metropolitan areas of the USA. USA

In other developments:

The governors of Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee said they would begin to relax restrictions aimed at slowing down the spread of the virus. Plans to reopen were also advancing in Ohio, where a state prison has become the country's largest known source of coronavirus infections.

At least 26,000 more people have died in the last month than was officially reported, a review of mortality data in 11 countries shows. The totals include deaths directly caused by Covid-19, as well as those derived from other diseases that cannot be treated by overwhelmed health systems.

A dispute between Democrats and the White House over virus testing has stalled a nearly $ 500 billion bipartisan deal to replenish a small business loan program and provide more financing for hospitals.

The reference price of crude oil in the US USA It fell below zero on Monday for the first time. It was the result of a quirk in the market, but Neil Irwin, our senior economics correspondent, explains that it is also an example of the pandemic's deflationary effect on the economy.

Fast-food chain Shake Shack said it would return a $ 10 million stimulus loan amid criticism that large retail outlets were receiving aid funds for struggling small businesses.

Ramadan begins this week. Our head of the Cairo office reports on how the pandemic has cast a shadow over the holy month of fasting for the world's 1.8 billion Muslims.

Queen Elizabeth II turns 94 today. For the first time in his reign of nearly seven decades, his birthday will not be commemorated by a gun salute, another long-standing ritual suspended by the pandemic.

