Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

President Trump plans to ban immigrants
The president said Monday that he intended to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States, which he said would protect American workers once the economy began to recover.
A formal order temporarily prohibiting the issuance of new green cards and work visas could arrive in a matter of days, according to several people familiar with the plan, although it was unclear what legal basis Trump would invoke to justify the move.
Here are the latest updates on the US coronavirus pandemic. USA And from around the world, as well as outbreak maps.
We are also tracking the growth rate of the virus in the metropolitan areas of the USA. USA
In other developments:
-
The governors of Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee said they would begin to relax restrictions aimed at slowing down the spread of the virus. Plans to reopen were also advancing in Ohio, where a state prison has become the country's largest known source of coronavirus infections.
-
At least 26,000 more people have died in the last month than was officially reported, a review of mortality data in 11 countries shows. The totals include deaths directly caused by Covid-19, as well as those derived from other diseases that cannot be treated by overwhelmed health systems.
-
A dispute between Democrats and the White House over virus testing has stalled a nearly $ 500 billion bipartisan deal to replenish a small business loan program and provide more financing for hospitals.
-
The reference price of crude oil in the US USA It fell below zero on Monday for the first time. It was the result of a quirk in the market, but Neil Irwin, our senior economics correspondent, explains that it is also an example of the pandemic's deflationary effect on the economy.
-
Fast-food chain Shake Shack said it would return a $ 10 million stimulus loan amid criticism that large retail outlets were receiving aid funds for struggling small businesses.
-
Ramadan begins this week. Our head of the Cairo office reports on how the pandemic has cast a shadow over the holy month of fasting for the world's 1.8 billion Muslims.
-
Queen Elizabeth II turns 94 today. For the first time in his reign of nearly seven decades, his birthday will not be commemorated by a gun salute, another long-standing ritual suspended by the pandemic.
The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
The long and hard road to New York
The city has recovered from other calamities: the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the fiscal crisis of 1970, but none of them closed New York as deeply or for as long as the pandemic of coronavirus. have.
The Times interviewed more than two dozen business executives, city and state officials, and industry groups to learn more about The challenges New York faces, where hundreds of thousands have lost their jobs and at least $ 7.4 billion in tax revenue are projected to be lost in the middle of next year.
"I don't think the New York we left has been back for a few years," said Gregg Bishop, commissioner for the city's small business agency. "I don't know if we'll ever get it back."
Few people talk about what a Russian submarine, the Losharik, was doing near the Norwegian coast last year when a fire killed 14 sailors, including some of the most highly decorated officers in Russia's submarine corps. Moscow has said that the submarine was simply a research ship, and the Norwegian army refuses to say what it may have seen.
Our reporters James Glanz and Thomas Nilsen he writes: "The extraordinary incident may offer yet another clue to Russia's military ambitions in the deep sea, and how they are part of a plan to harness Arctic naval power to achieve its strategic goals worldwide, including the ability to suffocate vital international forces. " communication channels at will ".
This is what is happening the most.
Uncertainty about the North Korean leader: South Korean officials disputed a news report earlier today that Kim Jong-un was receiving treatment after undergoing heart surgery. Kim was last seen in public on April 11 and missed an event last week in honor of the birthday of his grandfather, the founder of North Korea.
Snapshot: Above, photographer Maggie Steber welcoming a new day at her home in Miami. We asked US photographers. USA to capture our unusual state of isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.
Michael Jordan spinning motion: The former great basketball player, always aware of the image, appears to be using a new 10-part documentary series to reaffirm his legacy in the LeBron James era, writes our columnist.
Night comedy: After protesters called for an end to stay-at-home orders, Jimmy Kimmel said: "It is as if the Titanic is heading towards the iceberg, and half of the passengers said," Can you accelerate this? "
What we are reading: This article in The New Yorker. Jennifer Steinhauer, a reporter from our Washington office, says: “I am often awake these days at 2 a.m., which has become my time to read The New Yorker. This piece covers a topic I thought you knew well: the origins of the "Never Trump,quot; movement, but it unpacks it in immense detail. "
Now a break from the news
Rain layer: Here it is how to set up your home workspace so you can save your "office,quot; at the end of each day. And if you feel lonely, we have some ideas to help you.
We have more ideas about what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the backstory on …
Coronavirus and gender.
The virus is killing more men than women, although infection rates are more or less the same. This is because the male and female bodies respond differently to viruses. But unlike many other countries, EE. USA It does not systematically track Covid-19 gender data.
Francesca Donner, who leads our Gender Initiative, spoke with Caroline Criado Pérez, author of "Invisible Women," and Alisha Haridasani Gupta, a reporter for The Times. Their conversation is taken from the In Her Words newsletter:
Francesca: We know that there are differences between the male and female immune systems, but we know very little about them.
Caroline: The reason we don't know that much is that, historically, we have preferred to study the male body.
We know that the female immune system is more active than the male immune system. The hypothesis is that it is because women give birth and the female immune system has evolved around that. That can be bad for women, since women make up 80 percent of people with autoimmune diseases. Women also tend to have more frequent and more frequent adverse reactions to vaccines.
The result is that we are less good at diagnosing diseases in women. If you look at something like heart disease in Britain, women are 50 percent more likely to be misdiagnosed than men. One result is that in the United States and Great Britain, women are more likely than men to die after a heart attack. And yet it still meets resistance in the research community, which says things like: "The female body is too complicated, the menstrual cycle will interfere with the results."
Francesca: Alisha, give us a little information about the sexual data that is collected.
Alisha The United States is one of 11 countries that does not systematically track infections and deaths of men and women. Since we published In the article on sexual data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report that included race and a gender breakdown. But even that was a snapshot, gathering information from hospital networks in parts of 14 states.
Francesca: What implications does this have in our search for a vaccine?
Alisha The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is already in phase one of human trials for a potential vaccine in 45 healthy adults. He said he would need a larger number of participants to be able to disaggregate the data by sex. That's not to say it's impossible to have disaggregated data directly from phase one, because Johnson & Johnson said that's what it will do while heading to human trials in September.
Correction: Monday's briefing misstated the circumstances of dozens of deaths at a nursing home in New Jersey. At least 70 residents have died since March 29, but not all tested positive for the coronavirus.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Chris
Thank you
Melissa Clark for the recipe, and Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the rest of the news break. You can reach the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Today's episode is about upcoming Supreme Court rulings.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword, and a clue: Coin of Poland (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• Today at 4 p.m. Eastern, our Adolescence columnist, psychologist Lisa Damour, will discuss how to help young people cope with coronavirus-related blockages. R.S.V.P. here for the free call.