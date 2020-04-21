Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Oil prices plummet when US storage tanks fill up. USA
Oil prices plunged on Monday, some contracts actually meant that the seller would have to pay the buyer, as the pandemic continued to destroy energy demand. Concerns grew that storage tanks in the US USA And in other parts of the world they have no place to store unused crude.
The benchmark for oil delivered next month was deemed essentially useless, while the June contract for US benchmark oil fell 16 percent on Monday to around $ 22 a barrel.
There are broader concerns that an agreement reached by OPEC, Russia and other producers to cut production will not prevent a record increase in surplus oil that is weighing on oil markets.
Break: President Trump said Monday that he intended to suspend immigration to the United States in a bid to save American jobs while the nation's economy recovered from a shutdown.
Hidden death toll in Turkey
Turkey has it beat China in confirmed cases of coronavirus, as the count rose to more than 90,000 on Monday.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has touted his handling of contagion as a success story, while maintaining strict control over information.
But data collected by Times reporters shows a surprising jump in deaths in Istanbul, suggesting that the outbreak is more dire in Turkey than official figures suggest.
From March 9 to April 12, the city recorded 2,100 more deaths than in previous years, 30 percent more than historical averages.
Another angle: With hospitals worldwide overwhelmed, people with other diseases struggle to seek medical attention.
Official observations: Making and distributing a vaccine could be extremely difficult, the head of the World Health Organization's emergency program warned Monday.
Hong Kong did not report new cases of coronavirus on Monday, the first time since a second wave of imported infections in early March that no new daily infections were reported.
The settlement keeps Mr. Netanyahu in office as he faces a trial on corruption charges and gives him time to try to extend Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory.
The two will share the first ministry, with Gantz first as deputy prime minister, before switching to Netanyahu in October 2021.
Watch: Some Israeli hospitals are allowing family members to wear protective equipment. Say goodbye to loved ones dying from Covid-19.
A deadly underwater mystery
Above, a view of the Norwegian coastline seen through binoculars. Few people speak voluntarily about what The Losharik, a mysterious Russian submarine, was near the Norwegian coast when a fire killed 14 sailors last July.
Moscow has insisted that the deep dive boat was only investigating. But the death list includes some of the most highly decorated officers in Russia's submarine corps.
A potential clue: endless miles of submarine fiber optic cables carrying a fraction of the world's Internet traffic.
Nova Scotia shooting: Canadian authorities They are searching for a motive after a gunman killed at least 18 people, one of the worst mass murders in the country in recent memory.
North Korea: South Korean officials disputed a news report Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was receiving treatment after undergoing heart surgery.
Australian media: Google and Facebook will have to pay the media in Australia for the news content, part of a global effort to rescue local publishers by forcing tech giants to share their advertising revenue.
Prince Harry and Meghan: The couple told four British tabloids that they would no longer interact with them, but insisted that they were not trying to close critical coverage.
Snapshot: Denis Hayes, above, who coordinated the first Earth Day 50 years ago, still believes in the power of activism to incite political change. You have drawn a connection between the coronavirus and climate change.
In Memory: Luis Sepúlveda, a Chilean writer who was jailed during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, died in Spain last week at age 70.
What we are reading: Is article in The New Yorker. Jennifer Steinhauer, a reporter from our Washington office, says: “I am often awake these days at 2 a.m., which has become my time to read The New Yorker. This piece covers a topic I thought you knew well: the origins of the "Never Trump,quot; movement, but it unpacks it in immense detail. "
"Historically, we have preferred to study the male body,quot;
Coronavirus is killing men at higher rates than women, despite infection rates being more or less the same. This is because the male and female bodies respond differently to viruses. But unlike many other countries, the United States is it does not systematically track Covid-19 gender data.
Francesca Donner, who heads our Gender Initiative, spoke with Caroline Criado Pérez, author of "Invisible Women," and Alisha Haridasani Gupta, gender reporter for The Times. Their conversation is taken from the In Her Words newsletter:
Francesca: We know that there are differences between the male and female immune systems, but we know very little about them.
Caroline: The reason we don't know that much is that, historically, we have preferred to study the male body.
We know that the female immune system is more active than the male immune system. The hypothesis is that it is because women give birth and the female immune system has evolved around that. That can be bad for women, since women make up 80 percent of people with autoimmune diseases. Women also tend to have more frequent and more frequent adverse reactions to vaccines.
The result is that we are less good at diagnosing diseases in women. If you look at something like heart disease in the UK, women are 50 percent more likely to be misdiagnosed than men. One result is that in the US USA And in the UK, women are more likely than men to die after a heart attack. And yet, she still encounters so much resistance in the research community, saying things like: "The female body is too complicated, the menstrual cycle will interfere with the results."
Francesca: Alisha, give us a little information about the sexual data that is collected.
Alisha The United States is one of 11 countries that does not systematically track infections and deaths of men and women. Since we published the article on sexual data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a report that included a race and a gender breakdown. But even that was a snapshot, gathering information from hospital networks in parts of 14 states.
Francesca: What implications does this have in our search for a vaccine?
Alisha The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is already in Phase one human trials for a potential vaccine in 45 healthy adults. He said he would need a larger number of participants to be able to disaggregate the data by sex. That's not to say it's impossible to have disaggregated data directly from phase one, because Johnson & Johnson said that's what it will do while heading to human trials in September.
