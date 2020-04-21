You will toast Stanley Stanley after watching his viral cocktail tutorial

Greetings to Stanley Tucci!

The 59-year-old actor visited Instagram on Monday to share a step-by-step tutorial on how to make a Negroni.

From loading the cocktail shaker with ice to pouring the gin, sweet vermouth and Campari, the The Devil Wears Prada Star walked followers through the entire process. He even told his fans what glass and ornament they should use for the drink.

While Tucci made the concoction for his wife Felicity BluntHe did not deliver it to her immediately.

"Do you want it, Felicity?" she joked with her spouse, who handled the camera for the cocktail class. "That will never happen."

It wasn't long before the video went viral.

"May this video of Stanley Tucci doing a cocktail master class be a blessing on your Twitter feed,quot; a follower tweeted.

"Nothing, and I don't want to say anything, has calmed me down in the last six weeks, like Stanley Tucci did doing a 'Negroni' on Instagram." another addition.