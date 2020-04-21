YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

Instagram

The 'Everyday We Lit' hitmaker defends himself after the daughter of Lil Wayne speaks up about the infamous Cucumber Party in Atlanta that led to their split.

YFN Lucci have you responded after Reginae Carter spoke up about their split, which she claimed to have given her a lesson about dating a rapper. Clapping back at his ex-girlfriend's claim that she felt disrespected after he posted a video of another girl getting naked and twerking, the Atlanta native claims that she had no reason to be mad over his post.

On Tuesday, April 21, the star whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett jumped in the comment section of The Shade Room's post about Reginae's interview. I wrote below the video, "If I girl not supporting u how can u get mad if I man repost girls who is they helping me get money… ….. smell me."

Speaking to radio personality Fly Guy DC, Lucci declared that he doesn't regret attending the infamous Cucumber Party in Atlanta that led to his breakup from Lil Wayne's daughter. "I'm me bro. If you ain't gon 'like me, I ain't trying to change or make you f ** k with me," he said.

The "Key to the Streets" spitter additionally claimed that their 8-year-old gap might have contributed to their split, but didn't elaborate further.

Reginae previously talked about her failed relationship with Lucci during an Instagram Live session with Shekinah from "Love & Hip Hop". "I don't care how old I get or how young I am, I will never allow no man to post a girl shaking they ass," she said in the video. "I don't care if she's shaking it to your music. It's a respect thing. Maybe that's just not me. Maybe that's just not my crowd. But I will never be cool with no man going to no party with no hecka naked girls shoving cucumbers anywhere. "

The Instagram model also declared that she would never date a rapper again following her split from Lucci, although her father is a rap star. "I would never date a rapper again. I already learned my lesson," she shared.

Meanwhile, in the new episode of VH1's "YOU. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle "that aired on Monday, the 21-year-old social media personality revealed the advice that her dad gave her about her breakup." To hear my daddy tell me that Lucci, he loves you probably, but he's not in love with you because of the actions and the things that he's doing, "she said on the show.

"My father told me that sometimes when people don't know love themselves, they can't love other people, and you can't blame them for that," she went on dishing. "Sometimes people just don't know how to love. Lil Wayne! I've made the song! 'How to Love.' "