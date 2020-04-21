YFN Lucci addresses the infamous "Cucumber Party,quot; and age difference as she talks about her past relationship with Reginae Carter

It seems that both Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci have been reflecting after their breakup.

During an interview with radio personality @iamflyguydc, YFN Lucci spoke about her past relationship with Reginae, speaking about a variety of things, including the infamous "cucumber party,quot; as well as the age difference between them.

"I am my brother. If you are not going to be like me, I am not trying to change or make you fuck with me," Lucci said when asked if he wanted to resume his participation in the cucumber party of rapper Trouble from Atlanta (which was infamous # Cucumberchallenge from social networks).

Lucci also suggested that age might have been a factor in her breakup, but when asked if she had a responsibility to portray a different image with Reginae because her father is Lil Wayne, Lucci replied, “Hell, no. It's what it does. "

Lucci went on to say that people don't judge Wayne on his behavior, so "how are they going to judge an idiot."

Earlier today, Reginae continued live with Shekinah Jo and also discussed her previous relationship.

After reflecting on her experience dating YFN Lucci, Reginae stated that she would never date another rapper again.

Reginae also casually mentioned the cucumber party incident when she spoke about Lucci.

"I don't care how old or young I am, I will never allow any man to post a girl by shaking them a **," Reginae said. "I don't care if she's shaking him up with your music … I feel like it's a matter of respect and maybe that's not me." That's not my crowd or things like that, but I'll never be great if no man goes to any party with hella naked girls pushing cucumbers anywhere. "

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!