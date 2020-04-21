Work on Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" Is Underway – Deadline

We're still months away from the season 2 premiere of the original Disney + flagship series. The Mandalorian, but work is already underway in season 3, sources close to production confirmed Deadline.

Pre-production has started and creator Jon Favreau has been writing scripts for the third installment, sources say. This is not surprising given that most successful programs, particularly one as successful and elaborate as VFX The Mandalorian, start working on a new season as soon as the previous season is over. Production in Season 2 ended in early March, before filming stops and orders to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic took effect.

The Mandalorian, established five years after 1983 Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi, follows a bounty hunter, who is protecting a highly coveted Jedi-driven baby Yoda from falling into the hands of the evil Imperial Empire. The bounty hunter is of the same rebel warrior class as the legacy. Star Wars Jango Fett character.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian iIt is slated to premiere in October. Disney + recently announced that The Mandalorian is getting a behind the scenes look at Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode docuseries that will premiere on Star Wars Day on May 4. It is hosted by The Mandalorian Creator and showrunner Favreau, with each chapter exploring a different facet of the television show through interviews, never-before-seen images and roundtable conversations.

Variety was the first to report the news.