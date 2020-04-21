Wiz Khalifa is concerned Miley Cyrus did not smoke on April 20

Wiz Khalifa is concerned that Miley Cyrus was not smoking marijuana on April 20, 2020 or April 20. The day (and time) is important to marijuana enthusiasts who celebrate 4:20 as an important part of cannabis culture. April 20 is sometimes referred to as Weed Day and although Miley Cyrus highlighted the day on her official Instagram account, where she has 107 million followers. In 2013 Miley was known for her party lifestyle that sometimes seemed to be out of control. She was outspoken about her fondness for marijuana and even performed onstage in outfits covered in marijuana leaves. Miley recorded the song "23,quot; with Mike WiLL Made-It, Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa and it seems back then that Miley's reputation for loving grass was known around the world.

When Miley wished everyone a happy 4/20 but announced that she would not smoke, Wiz Khalifa wanted to know why. Miley did not entertain the question on her Instagram or offer an explanation, although she has been talking about her marijuana use for several years.

Miley Cyrus celebrated 4/20 or Grass Day, but made it clear that she would not participate.

Miley Cyrus celebrated 4/20 or Grass Day, but made it clear that she would not participate.

"I will not be smoking, but the rest of my family will surely be happy "20/20,quot;.

After she posted, Wiz Khalifa responded with the following.

"Why aren't you smoking?"

"Why aren't you smoking?"

Miley Cyrus quit smoking marijuana in 2017. She discussed her reasons for quitting on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and said she was having many dreams that she fell dead from smoking too much marijuana. She was completely sober and drug free for about a year before smoking again. Only this time, Miley doesn't smoke as often as she used to.

You can see Miley Cyrus talk about how to leave the pot in the following video player.

Miley then explained that she started smoking marijuana again and it was her mother who influenced her to do so.







