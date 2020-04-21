Willie Nelson organizes the fundraiser for the legalization of cannabis "Come and take it,quot; on 04/20

Willie Nelson knows how to organize a good social distancing party. Two days after the celebrity postponement festival known as "One World Together At Home," the 86-year-old country music legend celebrated the 4/20 holiday by enlisting a host of A-list celebrities to participate in his "Come And Toke,quot;. It is a charity concert for the Last Prisoner Project.

Stars like Matthew McConaughey, Tommy Chong, Kacey Musgraves, Kevin Smith, Jeff Bridges, Bill Maher, Toby Keith, Billy Ray Cyrus and Beto O'Rourke joined Nelson's live stream that started at 4:20 a.m. on April 20th. For the few who may not know, 420 is a code for cannabis users to light and smoke a bowl.

The Last Prisoner Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people who are in prison due to outdated cannabis laws. Although cannabis is legal for medical or recreational use in more than half of the country, there are still many states that jail people for growing and owning the plant.

Nelson also took the opportunity to promote his Willie’s Reserve and Willie’s Remedy line of branded cannabis products and hemp-based wellness products, and he also celebrated his 87th birthday a little earlier – turning 87 on April 29.

Nelson and his son Lukas hosted the event at Willie's family ranch in Luck, Texas. Instead of everyone being scared and sad about life amidst the COVID-19 blockade, this event was a happy celebration with good music and good medicine.

During the "Four Hours and Twenty Minutes of Fun,quot; Kacey Musgraves sang Slow burnZiggy Marley performed her version of her father's popular reggae hit One Love, and Shakey Graves made a version of Flying Burrito Brothers " Sin City.

In addition to the music, there were tutorials from cannabis producers explaining how to harvest the plant, glassmakers showing how to properly clean the pieces, and a demonstration on how to make an apple pipe. Chef Spike Mendelsohn gave cooking demonstrations with cannabis, including his version of veggie burgers and "kief oil fries."

However, the star of the show was Willie Nelson, with his music and witty phrases that make everyone smile. Even bad jokes were funny at a time when it was desperately needed.



