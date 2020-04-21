Will Smith sits down with Dr. Fauci to clear up myths about the coronavirus

Instagram

The actor in & # 39; Men in Black & # 39; He got an exclusive interview with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, for his new Snapchat series & # 39; Will From Home & # 39 ;.

Will Smith has got an exclusive Snapchat with the star of coronavirus of the United States Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases agreed to sit down with the movie star and discuss the ongoing pandemic in order to clarify some myths about COVID-19 for children.

Smith released his 12 episode series "Will from home"on Snapchat earlier this month, April 2020, and has so far connected with stars like Tyra banks and members of the public who also stay home due to social distancing patterns.

And, in its next broadcast, the "Men in black"Star will ask Dr. Fauci questions about the coronavirus he received from the children.

"There has been a dominance in the African American community. Is there an understanding of why?" he asks the medical expert in a teaser clip, prompting Fauci to respond: "It is just one of the failings of our society … African Americans have a disproportionate prevalence and incidence of very comorbid conditions that put them at high risk."

Meanwhile, a sweet young fan named Ava asked Fauci if the tooth fairy could contract the coronavirus, prompting the doctor to reassure her that she didn't have to worry about such things. Another fan also asked Fauci if he could go for a walk.

And there was a real boost for viewers when a teenage user asked Fauci if COVID-19 was something he would be fighting for the rest of his life.

"When we have a vaccine and we have enough reference immunity, this is not something you have to worry about for the rest of your life," he explained.

"Will From Home" airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on Snapchat.