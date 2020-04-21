What if the Patriots had chosen Lamar Jackson before the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft?

The Patriots are turning Tom Brady's quarterback page in 2020. They're figuring out which QB is best for this season and beyond, between a rookie draft pick or sophomore option Jarrett Stidham.

But what if they had already landed Lamar Jackson as their worthy successor to Brady in the 2018 NFL Draft? His near future, and the whole panorama of the AFC, would be very different.

With the No. 31 overall pick two years ago, the Patriots left with running back Sony Michel of Georgia. A selection later, at No. 32, the Ravens switched to the last team in the first round to get Jackson out of Louisville.

Since then, New England has won another Super Bowl and two more AFC East titles. Baltimore, replacing Joe Flacco with Jackson midway through the latter's rookie season, has won two AFC North titles. Jackson ran away with the NFL MVP in his second season as a starter, leading the Ravens to the conference's best position at 14-2. The teams faced the same fate after the 2019 season: They lost to rookie Titans at home in the playoffs.

How would things have changed in the past two seasons and in the future if Jackson had become a Patriot? Let's take a look at the "what if,quot; wave effects.

Lamar Jackson would not yet have started an NFL game.

The Patriots used a second-round pick at Jimmy Garoppolo behind Brady in 2014. He got limited live action until he needed to start the first two games of 2016 with Brady serving the Deflategate suspension. They used a third-round pick on Jacoby Brissett, who played rookie in 2016 just because Garoppolo got hurt while Brady was unavailable.

Jackson may have seen some cleaning duty in blowouts if he had been in New England since 2018, but to give him a chance to absorb the offense behind Brady and fully thrive in Josh McDaniels' complex system, the Patriots would have hoped to unleash Jackson as a dynamic double threat in 2020. Jackson is still only 23 years old, the same age as Stidham.

With Jackson as the first late raider in 2018, Stidham would not have been selected by New England in 2019. The Patriots also drafted a QB in late 2018, Danny Etling, who shone as an explosive running back in his rookie preseason but was unable to make a successful transition to wide receiver before being cut in the middle of last year's training camp.

The buzz at Jackson would be just beginning, as the Patriots would no doubt have catered to his ability just as the Ravens have. Patriots are also known to be adaptable with their system. Belichick would have loved the challenge of winning in a completely different QB style for modern gaming, something he could embrace with Jalen Hurts two years later in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Many teams would be unwilling or unable to take full advantage of Jackson's rare talent. File New England with Baltimore with the ability to become a top-tier QB.

Last season, Jackson was the first unanimous NFL MVP since Brady in 2010. He was also the Ravens' first NFL MVP. Without Jackson in action, it's a good bet that Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes would have been the first repeat winner since Peyton Manning in 2004, or Russell Wilson would have won his first MVP.

The Brady-Mahomes rivalry was short-lived in the AFC. Jackson vs. Mahomes would still be the only one to follow, only with the twist of keeping Patriots vs. Chiefs as the main showdown of the conference.

The Patriots would have recruited a different running back in 2018.

Instead of Jackson, New England surprised in a different direction by backing down the committee. Michel was the third to come off the board after Saquan Barkley (No. 2 for the Giants) and Rashaad Penny (No. 27 for the Seahawks).

Michel's college teammate Nick Chubb was a better field pick for the Browns four places later at No. 35. After the Patriots picked cornerback Duke Dawson at No. 56 overall, Derrius Guice (Redskins) and Royce Freeman (Broncos) entered the next 15 teams.

The Patriots did visit Guice before the draft, so it probably would have been the choice with Jackson being taken in place of Michel. Unfortunately for Guice, LSU's still promising comeback, he broke his ACL while making his preseason debut against the Patriots. Otherwise, a good pick for the Patriots would have been Justin Jackson (Chargers), a seventh raider they could have in place of Etling at No. 219.

Michel has been a good power for New England. He is the team's best running back since 2018 with a combined total of 1,843 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. With Guice's injury issues, it would have been a frustrating choice.

The Ravens would have failed to recruit another quarterback in 2018.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh a few months before the 2018 NFL Draft: "Certain positions will be more important than others, but when you have a veteran quarterback at this stage, that's the time you're always looking for. a young support ". If we select a quarterback, if it turns out to be what we do, it will only strengthen our team. "

Harbaugh said that although he made it clear that he still believed Flacco could give the Ravens another good season as "his man." Jackson was not expected to be used more than as a QB running on certain offensive sets, but once Flacco suffered a hip injury in Week 9, Jackson never returned the initial job.

If the Patriots had taken Jackson at No. 31, the Ravens wouldn't have traded at No. 52 with the Eagles to get it. With the QB pretty dry, with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Jackson long gone, Baltimore's best option in the second round would have been Mason Rudolph, who would have been a catch given he went to rival Steelers. at No. 76 in the third round. The Ravens would also have considered Kyle Lauletta, who went to nearby Richmond and whom the Giants took at No. 108 in the fourth round.

Rudolph proved to be overwhelmed as a substitute starter for an injured Ben Roethlisberger in 2019, while Lauletta struggled off the field as a rookie and was an easy cut in 2019 after Daniel Jones was selected as Eli Manning's true successor. If the Ravens had had to play the rope with Flacco or resort to a mediocre young option, their offensive results would be dramatically different, to the point of not being a playoff team for the past two years.

Or, the Ravens would have hoped and drafted the actual replacement for Flacco in 2019.

With Jackson established as a starter, the Ravens' offseason in 2019 consisted of adapting their offense to what they could do as a passer and running back. They used their first-round pick, No. 25 overall, at wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Without Jackson to relieve Flacco and revive the team from a 4-5 start in 2018, the Ravens could have chosen enough to consider Potomac, Maryland, the native Dwayne Haskins, who went to the other side of the ring to the Redskins. at number 15 in general. If they had stayed late in the first round, the Ravens could have given Drew Lock a chance, who was No. 42 to the Broncos and is now the second-year starter for that team.

It's hard to know what Haskins or Lock would have done in Baltimore, but you can bet they wouldn't have been as ready to produce and lead as Jackson, who came to the NFL with a pedigree much higher than the Heisman Trophy winner and with more than an "it,quot; factor.

Tom Brady could have signed with the Ravens in 2020.

If the Ravens had forced a QB pick from Rudolph or Lauletta in 2018, they might have had doubts about forcing a higher QB pick in 2019 with Kyler Murray and Jones off the board. There is a good chance they would have taken the QB route from the bridge to get past Flacco, disappointed with those results as well.

The Ravens were on Brady's radar in 2000, the year they ended up winning the Super Bowl with Tony Banks and Trent Dilfer alternating in QB to complement an elite defense. Two decades later, if they had been fighting in the game's most important position despite a strong roster elsewhere, they would have had great appeal for Brady, with Harbaugh and a winning and well-run franchise.

In the end, the Patriots got two more years of a healthy Brady, and the Ravens made the right decision to go aggressively behind Jackson. It's strange to think that they could start a new AFC QB rivalry in 2020.

Jackson will be the face of the Ravens franchise for a long time. The pressure is now on the Patriots to replace their longtime opener in a perfect new way.