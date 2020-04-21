What if the Packers had chosen Barry Sanders before the Lions in the 1989 NFL Draft?

Four members of the Hall of Fame were chosen in the first five selections of the Draft of the NFL of 1989.

Dallas took Troy Aikman with the No. 1 pick. Barry Sanders went No. 3 to Detroit. Kansas City and Atlanta took Derrick Thomas and Deion Sanders at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. Green Bay missed the Hall of Fame parade by bringing Tony Mandarich to No. 2. The Michigan state 6-6, 330-pound tackle failed to live up to the "Incredible Bulge,quot; tag and lasted alone. four seasons with the Packers. .

That still leaves an interesting hypothesis more than 30 years later. What if the Packers had selected Barry Sanders, who ran for 15,269 yards in 10 seasons with the Lions?

That could have changed the direction of both franchises in the 1990s.

Here are a couple of reasons why:

Sanders leads & # 39; Cardiac Pack & # 39;

The Packers finished 10-6 under sophomore coach Lindy Infante in 1989, and inherited the "Cardiac Pack,quot; tag after a series of close games in the second half of the season.

The team had Don Majkowksi, also known as the "Majik Man," and Pro Bowl catcher Sterling Sharpe, who had 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns. Now add Sanders, who earned Rookie of the Year honors with the Lions, and maybe Green Bay will make the playoffs instead of the Vikings, who won the NFC Central Division.

The Majkowski-Sanders-Sharpe trio would have been formidable in the short term, but would it have been sustainable in the long term?

Are the Packers still getting Brett Favre?

This is difficult to play. The Packers were 10-22 the next two seasons, and Infante was fired. General manager Tom Braatz was fired after the 1990 season. If the Packers select Sanders, then it's a good bet that they both have a longer leash.

In a sense, the lack of Sanders allowed the Packers to rebuild. Ron Wolf was hired in 1991. He hired Mike Holmgren in 1992. The Packers traded for Brett Favre the same year, and replaced an injured Majkowski. Green Bay signed Reggie White in 1993.

That chain reaction made the franchise a Super Bowl contender.

It's fair to wonder if the Packers could have had Sanders, Favre, and White on a loaded roster, but Sanders could have had an impact too early. Detroit reached the NFC championship in the third season of Sanders with Wayne Fontes.

If the Packers had recruited him, they would have made organizational decisions to build around the Hall of Fame corridor.

Dennis Green in Green Bay?

The Packers signed Holmgren before the 1992 season, compiling a 75-37 record from 1992-98 and leading the Packers to victory in Super Bowl 31.

The Vikings hired Dennis Green the same season. Green finished 97-62 with Minnesota from 1992-2001, with a 15-1 season in 1998 that ended in the NFC Championship Game.

Let's say the Packers hit bottom with Infante. Would they have hired Green instead? Green used veteran quarterbacks and an offensive built around Robert Smith and Cris Carter for most of the 1990s before recruiting Randy Moss, and the Vikings were Green Bay's biggest hurdle in the division for most of from the 1990s and early 2000s.

If Green Bay had hired Green, perhaps his offense would have revolved around a veteran quarterback like Warren Moon alongside Sanders.

Green Bay would have been a playoff team, but would it have been good enough to topple the greatest soccer dynasty of the 1990s?

How about the Cowboys rivalry?

Sanders is always compared to Emmitt Smith, who is the NFL's best all-time running back with 18,355 yards. The Cowboys pulled the Packers out of the NFC playoffs in three consecutive seasons from 1993-95 and were the biggest stumbling block that prevented Green Bay from earning more in the 1990s.

The Packers were 1-9 against the Cowboys in that decade.

Imagine that rivalry with Sanders on the field. The Lions defeated the Cowboys, 38-6, in the 1991 NFC Divisional Playoffs, but that was before the Dallas dynasty kicked off.

It would have been interesting, and perhaps much more entertaining, to see two of the best running backs of all time in the high-profile NFC playoff games.

It would be different?

The Packers' career in the 1990s was launched with a pair of wildcard victories against the Lions.

Green Bay beat Detroit, 28-24, on January 8, 1994, in a game in which Favre threw the game-winning TD pass to Sterling Sharpe. Sanders had 169 rushing yards in the loss. The following season, Green Bay won, 16-12, in a game in which Sanders had 13 carries for -1 yard.

Sanders retired after the 1998 season, and Favre stayed with Green Bay until the end of the 2007 season. The Packers have been much more stable than the Lions since then, and one big reason is the quarterback play.

Green Bay fans probably wouldn't trade all that success for a once-in-a-lifetime runner. Unless, of course, they somehow could have had a back field that featured Favre and Sanders.

The truth is, drafting Mandarich was a mistake Green Bay had to make.

Sanders' disappearance could have helped the Packers realize that.