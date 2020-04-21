What if the 49ers had chosen Patrick Mahomes over the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft?

They say the hindsight is 20-20. In this case, it is 31-20.

The 49ers' Super Bowl 54 loss to the Chiefs should have made it clear to San Francisco general manager John Lynch what he couldn't see before his first NFL Draft on the job a few years ago. Patrick Mahomes, already a league MVP and Super Bowl MVP after two seasons as a starter in Kansas City, was the best player in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Yes, the 49ers are in good shape in 2020 with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback and with a well-built roster that just stormed the NFC playoffs before falling to Mahomes and the Chiefs. That doesn't mean it's unreasonable to think what it might have been like if San Francisco had selected Mahomes instead of defensive lineman Solomon Thomas with his first pick in 2017, the No. 3 overall pick after the 49ers traded a number spot. 2. and about the wave effects that the team would have sent through the NFL.

PLUS:

After a 2-14 season, San Francisco was passing Colin Kaepernick with Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley as the only passers on the list. Quarterback was on the team's short list of needs.

The 49ers selected C.J. Beathard in the third round as a possible solution. The plan quickly fell through, and they didn't win a game that season until November, a couple of weeks after trading a second-round pick with the Patriots for Garoppolo.

We'll comfortably assume that those 2017 49ers wouldn't have started the 0-9 season if Mahomes had been in the lineup.

But not all aspects of this alternate history are good for San Francisco. There are positives and negatives.

Positive: Mahomes is the 49ers' quarterback. Let's start with the obvious. While the 49ers love Garoppolo, no one in San Francisco will tell you with a straight face that they would be preferred over Mahomes. The 2017 season was also the first in San Francisco for coach Kyle Shanahan, who had just brought Atlanta to the Super Bowl as an offensive coordinator. Shanahan and Mahomes would have paired together since Day 1, and obviously, the Garoppolo exchange would never have happened.

Negative: The 49ers probably don't have George Kittle. San Francisco's Kittle's pick at No. 146 overall in the fifth round in 2017 has already become one of the best late-round steals in NFL Draft history. However, a selection of Mahomes in Round 1 could have created a domino effect that changed the rest of the team's priorities. The 49ers would still have needed to tackle their defensive line, so depending on the ratings they had on the available players, all of their selections might have been different. Note that other teams would have had to adapt to the 49ers by taking Mahomes and passing Thomas as well.

Positive: The 49ers don't waste a third-round pick on Beathard. This is related to the positive above. That third round, No. 104 overall, could have been spent on a player in another position who could still be a regular contributor. (For what it's worth, the Steelers selected James Conner a pick later, and the 49ers picked Joe Williams with their next pick.) San Francisco lost four of the five games that Beathard started in 2017 before Garoppolo took over. Beathard is still listed as a backup.

Negative: The 49ers probably won't end with Fred Warner. If San Francisco had targeted Mahomes at the top of the 2017 NFL Draft, he probably wouldn't have switched to No. 3 and picked up a handful of Bears draft picks. Part of that drive from Chicago, which changed a spot to select Mitchell Trubisky, was the Bears' third-round pick in 2018. The 49ers used that pick to land Warner.

Positive: The 49ers probably finish better than 6-10 in 2017. Garoppolo was victorious in each of the five games he started in San Francisco to close out the 2017 season, including postseason victories against the Titans, Jaguars and Rams. The streak gave the 49ers a boost for 2018, but it also affected their position in the draft.

Negative: The 49ers likely won't have Mike McGlinchey in the 2018 NFL Draft (or Nick Bosa in 2019). San Francisco had to make a relatively easy decision about McGlinchy at No. 9 overall. Except for one trade, the 49ers wouldn't have had a chance to land McGlinchy if Mahomes had led them to a better record in 2017. That also means they couldn't have been lucky with Bosa, the 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year for Sporting News. , after a 4-12 season (thanks to Garoppolo's LCA injury) he placed them in the No. 2 overall pick.

Positive: a QB with a rookie contract. Lynch has done a masterful job building a Super Bowl contender around Garoppolo, whom the 49ers extended with a five-year, $ 137.5 million contract shortly after the trade. The general manager could have been even more aggressive at Mahomes, whose compounding numbers in the past two seasons were $ 3.73 million and $ 4.48 million, respectively. Those numbers for Garoppolo? $ 37 million and $ 20 million.

Patrick Mahomes https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d6/43/patrick-mahomes-020520-getty-ftrjpg_1we5tomht32wx1dehscnmr1pg0.jpg?t=370735800,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Beyond San Francisco, multiple teams and NFL players would be in different situations under the circumstances of this alternate reality.

Those most directly affected are listed below, starting with the team Mahomes has just led to a Super Bowl.

Impact on bosses

Kansas City parted ways with a ton for the right to recruit Mahomes at No. 10 overall in 2017, sending Buffalo its No. 27 pick, its third-round pick and its first round of 2018. With Mahomes off the board The Chiefs would have had to decide whether Deshaun Watson was worth the same play.

The Chiefs still had Alex Smith under contract until 2018, so they could have stayed, keeping those high-value picks and targeting a different quarterback. But if they had moved to recruit Watson, they would be in an equally great place today. We can't say the same about the team that Clemson's star passer really got.

Impact on Texans (and bills, cardinals, crows, and jets)

Houston climbed from No. 25 overall in 2017 to No. 12 in an exchange with Cleveland, which also landed the Texans' first round in 2018 on the deal. If the Chiefs had traded Watson with Mahomes off the board, that Texans-Browns deal would probably never happen. For reference, the next quarterback off the board was Deshaun Kizer (Cleveland) at No. 52 overall.

The Texans in that case would have kept their first round of 2018, which ended up being the No. 4 overall pick after they ended the 4-12 season of 2017. They surely would have targeted a quarterback in a class that, after the Browns picked Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall and the Jets traded for Sam Darnold at No. 3, offering Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson.

Which means the Bills, Cardinals or Ravens might have been forced to go somewhere else as a quarterback. There's also a chance the Texans would have loved Darnold, and with a better trade package than the Jets sent to the Colts to hit No. 3, he might have had it.

Impact on the bears (and the saints)

Chicago liked Trubisky enough in 2017 to trade San Francisco its first round (No. 3), a third round (No. 67), a fourth round (No. 111), and a third round of 2018 just to go up. a. Stain. So surely the Bears would have recruited him at No. 3 if the 49ers had stayed and taken Mahomes at No. 2.

Which means the Bears would have gotten the quarterback they wanted without giving up such a ridiculous amount of draft capital. General manager Ryan Pace surely would have preferred to stay with those teams, especially given the context of how Chicago's Trubisky team has failed.

This would affect New Orleans, too, because the 49ers took that 2017 third round they got from the Bears and traded it to the Saints, who used it to land running back Alvin Kamara.

Impact on Jimmy Garoppolo (and Browns and Patriots)

The recruitment of Mahomes in San Francisco in 2017 would not have changed what was happening in New England, where coach / GM Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly disagreed with how to move forward as quarterback with Tom Brady and Garoppolo.

According to ESPN, Belichick wanted to keep Garoppolo on the roster as Brady's next replacement, but Kraft preferred to let Brady play and start on his own terms as long as he wanted. Reluctantly, Belichick agreed to exchange Garoppolo, but he did so with some rancor. According to reports, for a player the Patriots thought was worth at least a first-round pick, Garoppolo was traded to the 49ers for just a second round.

Belichick reportedly accepted so little from San Francisco because he wanted Garoppolo to be successful with his new team. Of course, if the 49ers had recruited Mahomes a few months earlier, that deal wouldn't have been available.

In that case, the Patriots' best choice in terms of a trading partner for Garoppolo would have been the Browns, who reportedly showed the most interest at the time and who likely would have had to part ways with their 2018 first-round pick. (Remember, in this scenario, Cleveland only has a first round, because its exchange with Houston in 2017 never happens.)

If the Browns had agreed to trade their first round for Garoppolo, and if they still had ended the 2017 season with a worse record than the Giants 3-13, the defending champions of the AFC Patriots would have had the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. 2018.