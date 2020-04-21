What if Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota hadn't been chosen 1-2 in the 2015 NFL Draft?

Remember when Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota formed a strong 1-2 quarterback hit to open the 2015 NFL Draft? When Winston (State of Florida) and Mariota (Oregon) entered the league after pursuing a Heisman Trohpy-winning college career, many thought they would both be franchises starting QBs in the NFL for a long time.

Five years later, Winston remains a free agent on the expiration of his rookie contract, replaced by Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Mariota, who lost her No. 1 job to Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee in the middle of last season, is now Derek Carr's backup in Las Vegas.

The QB class was not as strong in 2015. Winston and Mariota were the only top two players among the seven selected QBs. After they left the board, in order, were Garrett Grayson (third round), Sean Mannion (third round), Bryce Petty (fourth round), Brett Hundley (fifth round), and Trevor Siemian (seventh round).

Now imagine that the Bucs and Titans go in other directions at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, and create wave effects throughout the league.

Here we are playing "what if,quot; and reviewing what could have happened differently in the top 10 of the 2015 NFL Draft, based on who were considered the best first-round prospects at the time and not what we know now.

1. Buccaneers draft EDGE Dante Fowler Jr.

The Bucs had a good project after Winston, left tackle Donovan Smith, left guard Ali Marpet and linebacker Kwon Alexander. They also signed wide receiver Adam Humphries as an undrafted free agent.

If they hadn't taken Winston, they probably would have passed one of the two biggest consensus catchers, Amari Cooper of Alabama and Kevin White of West Virginia, because they had Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson.

The logical choice, then, would have been Fowler, who would have increased his mid-pass rush for defensive-minded coach Lovie Smith. Fowler's Florida product went No. 3 to the Jaguars, but the St. Petersburg native would have been much closer to home to fill a gap with the Bucs.

As a situational player in Jacksonville, Fowler had limited production early in his career, but after being traded to the Rams in 2018, he became an 11.5-bag producer in 2019 before signing a lucrative deal to join the Falcons in 2020.

Mike Glennon, who saw no action during Winston's rookie season, would have been the Tampa Bay starter in 2015 following the release of Josh McCown. The Bucs finished 6-10. If they had finished three worse games without Winston, they could have been in the top two again to get Jared Goff or Carson Wentz.

If the Bucs had stayed at number 11, they could have fallen into the trap of reaching the massive bust of Paxton Lynch.

2. Titans draft WR Amari Cooper

The Titans made a horrendous second-round pick after Mariota with their selection of Missouri Dorial Green-Beckham ranked 40th overall. That also indicated they were focused on wide receiver help, confirmed by their also in the seventh round, then-sleeper William & Mary Tre McBride.

Logic suggests that the Titans would have caught Cooper, who had immediate success with the Raiders before exploding into a well-compensated No. 1 goal for the Cowboys. Cooper would have complemented tight end Delanie Walker well, and the Titans also would not have used the No. 5 overall pick in 2017 at Corey Davis.

The Titans still had the worst record in the NFL in 2015 with a rookie Mariota, finishing 3-13. That wouldn't have changed with more than Zach Mettenberger or a veteran bridge. They would have kept their 2016 No. 1 pick instead of trading it to the Rams, and would have taken Goff or Wentz as their QB franchise.

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin, who went to Browns free agency in 2020, would also not have been a Titan in this setting.

3. Jaguars draft DT Leonard Williams

With Fowler gone, the Jaguars wouldn't have taken Winston or Mariota because they used the No. 3 pick at Blake Bortles in 2014. They also wouldn't have become a wide receiver after landing Allen Robinson in the second round in 2014 and signing Allen Hurns as a free agent. not recruited that same year.

The Jaguars would still have tackled the defensive line with Williams, who was taken over by the Jets and then traded to the Giants. In addition to being a massive and versatile upgrade in advance, Williams would have set the tone for the Jaguars to make a lot of plays in the second tier.

Imagine Williams as an initial building block for that elite Jaguar defense in 2017 that brought them into the AFC championship game. He probably would have prevented the team from signing the former Bronco and future Eagle Malik Jackson in free agency.

4. The Raiders recruit WR Kevin White

The Raiders would also not have gone for Winston or Mariota after using a second-round pick on Derek Carr in 2014. They would still have become wide receivers if Cooper had been off the board, only with disastrous results.

White shot himself due to his dazzling track record to go with the prolific college production. There were strong feelings that the Raiders preferred Cooper, but they wisely went the other way. Cooper made the Pro Bowl with 72 catches for 1,070 yards and 6 touchdowns as Carr's rookie passes in 2015. Unfortunately for White, selected by the Bears three picks later, he suffered a shin injury that wiped out his entire rookie season.

That started with serious injury problems, including a fractured fibula that ended the season in 2016 and a fractured shoulder blade that ended the season in 2017. White played just five games for the Bears in four seasons before landing with the Cardinals in 2019.

5. Redskins draft QB Jameis Winston

The Redskins used the No. 2 pick on Robert Griffin III in 2012, a year in which they also took Kirk Cousins ​​in the fourth round. But by 2014, Griffin's durability issues were in full effect, and Cousins ​​seemed pretty shaky to him before establishing himself as a solid replacement starter in 2015.

Doug Williams, who went from being the QB MVP of Washington's Super Bowl 22 to a key staff role in the main office, was one of the first NFL mentors for Winston. In his five seasons at Tampa Bay, where Williams also used to play, Winston was quite durable and had shown steady improvement, save for the interceptions that caused his efficiency regression in 2019.

If the Redskins had taken Winston, Griffin's fate would not have changed too much given that he was released in March 2016. Cousins ​​was open to an exchange prior to the 2014 season, which Colt McCoy finished as Washington's best QB option . There's a good chance he landed with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta to endorse Matt Ryan before getting his opening shot at Shanahan in San Francisco in 2017, rather than the 49ers trading for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Given Cousins' resurgence as a pocket passer on Jay Gruden's offense, perhaps Winston would have put together three strong seasons to start his career as well, and would still be in Washington as a starter. The Redskins would not have traded for Alex Smith in 2018 or recruited Dwayne Haskins in the first round in 2019.

6. Jets draft QB Marcus Mariota

The Jets traded Ryan Fitzpatrick to be their bridge QB in 2015 and also selected Petty. With Williams and the other players off the board, there's a good chance they've taken Mariota. They failed miserably by using a second round at Christian Hackenberg in 2016, ensuring their need to take Sam Darnold at n. ° 3 in 2018.

Although a big hit for Mariota was durability during his time with the Titans, he also had three head coaches and four offensive coordinators in five seasons. Lack of continuity is a good way to limit the growth of a talented QB.

Mariota would have fit in better with Chan Gailey, a veteran coach known for adjusting his schemes to QBs. Gailey is now back with Fitzpatrick in Miami and is likely to be accused of developing Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama or Justin Herbert from Oregon in 2020.

The Titans did their best to bring out the best in Mariota with their athleticism and spread offensive sensibilities, but their support staff and conservative nature hurt them as they also missed many opportunities to make big plays by passing and running. We don't know if it would have worked better for Mariota with the Jets, but it would have been fun to find out.

7. Bears draft RB Todd Gurley

One running back was on the Bears' radar in the 2015 NFL Draft as they took Jeremy Langford from Michigan State in the fourth round. Although Matt Forte was coming off a seventh consecutive productive season for the team, his sudden decline in 2015 was expected due to his mileage and the fact that he was approaching 30.

Gurley was proactive for the Rams before his knee injury issues prevented him from meeting production expectations for his lucrative second contract. He is still only 25 years old, and there is hope that he can have a rebounding season with his new team, the Falcons, in 2020.

Gurley would have replaced Forte as the standout, three down in Chicago and continued an elite running tradition. A Forte-Langford committee released 2,103 yards of scrimmage and 14 touchdowns in 2015. Jordan Howard, a Bears pick in the fourth round, made it to the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2016, followed by two solid seasons before being traded to the Eagles.

Gurley would have had the opportunity, the support and the commitment to be the same explosive and versatile runner early in his career. With him on the list, Langford, Howard and David Montgomery, from the 2019 third round, would not have been recruited by the Bears. And Gurley definitely would have offended them more offensively than White.

8. Hawks still recruit DE Vic Beasley Jr.

The Falcons probably would have stuck with their choice with all those players ahead of them. At the time, Beasley, a product of Clemson, was expected to be a dominant and fast-twitch passing runner in the NFL. He also exploded for a monstrous second season in 2016, leading the league with 15.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles.

Beasley made the transition to outside linebacker, and while he was still somewhat productive in getting to the quarterback, he didn't expand on his fast-pass movements and delivered as much as expected as a versatile game maker. The Falcons got what they could from him in five seasons before signing with the Titans in 2020, replaced by Fowler.

9. Draft Giants G Brandon Scherff

The Giants actually took offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, who never lived up to his athletic expectations on the left side. Flowers revived his career playing as a left guard with rival Redskins in 2019, where Scherff, the overall pick n. # 5 for the Redskins in 2015, he remains one of the game's best right-wing guards.

Scherff received the franchise tag this offseason after three trips to the Pro Bowl, while Flowers cashed in on the Dolphins in free agency. The Giants bounced back by swapping Kevin Zeitler to play right guard in 2019 after recruiting Will Hernandez in the second round to play left guard in 2018.

But if the Giants had taken Scherff, he would have immediately started on the right side, flanking 2013 first-round left guard Justin Pugh. Oddly, without Scherff, Zeitler's need made it easier to run the Odell Beckham Jr.-Olivier Vernon trade with the Browns, which also brought the Giants to the safety of Jabrill Peppers. Flowers started three seasons on the left side for the Giants, but his ineffectiveness led to his signing of former Patriot Nate Solder in big trouble in 2018.

Too much for Flowers to be a decade-old rock against Eli Manning and Daniel Jones. Now the Giants have returned to having an offensive tackle as a high priority for the 2020 NFL Draft, with a shaky right side and Solder turning 32.

10. Rams draft RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon went No. 15 to the other eventual Los Angeles team, the Chargers. Although it was five elections later, with the Vikings (CB Trae Waynes), Browns (DT Danny Shelton), Saints (G Andrus Peat), and Dolphins (WR DeVante Parker) following the actual choice of the Gurley Rams, it is Reasonable to suggest the Rams would have taken Gordon out of Wisconsin with Gurley off the board.

Gordon's five seasons with the Chargers can be described as a roller coaster. He failed to score a touchdown and averaged just 3.5 yards per carry as a rookie. He then averaged 1,457 yards of scrimmage with 38 total touchdowns in his next three years, establishing himself as a strong scorer and receiving back. But there was also a combination of injuries that were interrupted for a couple of seasons, plus an inadvisable suspension to start the 2019 season.

Although Gordon contributed some numbers with the Chargers, it did not stand out as a special type of relay that Gurley has had when he was healthy. In the end, Austin Ekeler was the Chargers' preferred dynamic return with Gordon settling a smaller-than-expected free-agent deal with the Broncos in 2020.

If the Rams had taken Gordon in 2015, the Chargers could have bounced back by taking David Johnson in the third round at No. 83, three places before he actually went to the Cardinals. The Rams' offense would not have hit the same team with Gordon instead of Gurley.

Even though Gurley is now with the Falcons, the Rams can't regret writing the straw that stirred his explosive offensive with Sean McVay to make it to a Super Bowl.