Wendy Williams says it's 'Team Kandi' following Kenya Moore's diss

The talk show host admitted that she did not see the end of RHOA season 12, however, she did see one of Kenya Moore's confessionals in that episode where the reality star wondered why Kandi Burruss works so hard even though you already have everything! Well, Wendy Williams had something to say about it, making it very clear that she was the "Kandi team."

As it seems, Kenya's question didn't sit well with Wendy, who addressed her comments about her in the home version of her talk show.

There was a lot of drama at Kandi Burruss's baby shower, but as mentioned above, Wendy failed to see any of it, so she based her answer on what she saw: Kenya criticizes Kandi for the way she lives her life.

‘I only saw one scene and that scene was when Kenya was talking to the camera and said that Kandi has everything she wants and why Kandi keeps working. Kandi is what, 43 … She has to earn money for herself and many people around her and her children for another 50 years. If you're watching the news, you see that people live to be 100 years old, "Williams told his audience earlier today.

She went on to argue that "you don't stop working at 40 unless you have money like (Michael) Jordan." You have to keep it well. Kenya, I love you girl, but I really disliked thinking that Kandi needs to sit (and not work). "

Wendy also sent Kandi husband Todd Tucker a little love before expressing her loyalty to Kandi: ‘I love you and your relationship. Kandi, I love you. I'm your team, Todd and your kids. "

Ad %MINIFYHTML6a7d0917a7385475756dbf452c557a0f23% %MINIFYHTML6a7d0917a7385475756dbf452c557a0f23%

Do you agree with Wendy or not? Are you the team from Kenya or Kandi?



Post views:

0 0