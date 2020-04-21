Home Entertainment Wendy & # 39; s announces it will deliver free pips to...

Wendy & # 39; s announces it will deliver free pips to all its driving locations

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Florida Wendy’s Is Investigating A Video Of One Of Their Employees Taking A Bath In The Sink

TSR Foodies: Wendy & # 39; s took a break from her usual barbecue on Twitter to share good news with her followers! The fast food chain has just announced that it will deliver free four-piece nuggets to each of its self-service locations.

In a tweet, Wendy & # 39; s says she was so inspired by the love that people show in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, that the restaurant chain has also decided to show their customers some love!

However, there have been some mixed reviews about the friendly gesture. Some people say the free nuggets are definitely not worth the chance to catch the ona rona, and others say they will be queuing up for a chance to grab whatever is free.

The fast food chain has also been trying to spread some positivity to Twitter users as people are struggling to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Are you going to Wendy’s on Friday, Roomies? Or are they staying in the house? Let us know in the comments!

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©