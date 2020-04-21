Wendy & # 39; s announces it will deliver free pips to all its driving locations

TSR Foodies: Wendy & # 39; s took a break from her usual barbecue on Twitter to share good news with her followers! The fast food chain has just announced that it will deliver free four-piece nuggets to each of its self-service locations.

In a tweet, Wendy & # 39; s says she was so inspired by the love that people show in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, that the restaurant chain has also decided to show their customers some love!

I will not lie, all this love they are showing has inspired us. I wish we could give you a hug, but instead … how about a nugget? This Friday, we'll be giving away 4 pieces of free hot and spicy nuggets at each Wendy's entry. No need to buy, not a single attached rope. – Wendy & # 39; s (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

However, there have been some mixed reviews about the friendly gesture. Some people say the free nuggets are definitely not worth the chance to catch the ona rona, and others say they will be queuing up for a chance to grab whatever is free.

The fast food chain has also been trying to spread some positivity to Twitter users as people are struggling to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone could use a little extra love right now, so we're swapping out our usual roasting for a little roasting. Let's use this thread to yell at the special people in our lives who we think deserve some sparkle right now. – Wendy & # 39; s (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

Are you going to Wendy’s on Friday, Roomies? Or are they staying in the house? Let us know in the comments!