Watch Schitt & # 39; s Creek in the style of classic TV-themed songs

It's been two weeks since Schitt & # 39; s Creek He wrapped up his six-season career on Tuesday, April 7, heading to the big TV beyond, always meant to be broadcast and discovered by new audiences. If you're like us, you're missing out on the Rose family a little fiercely right now. Seems CBC producer Calum Shanlin it is also.

Shanlin, who was behind the massive Schitt & # 39; s Creek presence on social networks, recreated the themes and opening credits of previous television hits, such as Development arrested, Gilmore Girls and friends for Schitt & # 39; s Creek. The series, which aired on Pop TV in the US. USA And CBC in Canada didn't have a proper title track, just opened musical notes with the title of the show.