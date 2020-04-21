Watch Schitt & # 39; s Creek in the style of classic TV-themed songs

It's been two weeks since Schitt & # 39; s Creek He wrapped up his six-season career on Tuesday, April 7, heading to the big TV beyond, always meant to be broadcast and discovered by new audiences. If you're like us, you're missing out on the Rose family a little fiercely right now. Seems CBC producer Calum Shanlin it is also.
Shanlin, who was behind the massive Schitt & # 39; s Creek presence on social networks, recreated the themes and opening credits of previous television hits, such as Development arrested, Gilmore Girls and friends for Schitt & # 39; s Creek. The series, which aired on Pop TV in the US. USA And CBC in Canada didn't have a proper title track, just opened musical notes with the title of the show.
"I took the first week after the finale to relax and all I did was recreate the comedy openings, but with Schitt & # 39; s CreekShanlin tweeted.
Check them out below.
Here is the friends theme song remade for Schitt & # 39; s Creek:
AND Parks and Recreation:
Gilmore Girlswhich correctly refocuses the program on Catherine O & # 39; Harais Moira Rose and Annie MurphyAlexis Rose:
AND Development arrested, which fits incredibly well:
Head over to Shanlin's Twitter to see more.
Schitt & # 39; s Creek Was created by Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy and the two played Johnny Rose and David Rose, respectively. Both Eugene Levy and O & # 39; Hara received Emmy Award nominations in 2019. The series and costume design were also chosen for Emmys for the show's fifth season. Schitt & # 39; s Creek He concluded his television career more popular than ever in early April 2020. Read more about it in an interview with Dan Levy here.
