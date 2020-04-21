WarnerMedia Sets HBO's Maximum Release Date – Deadline

WarnerMedia has set the release date for HBO Max. The transmission service will debut on May 27.

The service will launch with series that include Anna Kendrick's Love lifedoc function In the registry, unscripted series Legendary and Craftopia and children's series that include Looney Tunes cartoon and The show not too late with Elmo. It costs $ 14.99 per month and will eventually have around 10,000 hours of content.

The AT&T unit initially revealed that it would launch a streaming service in October 2018, before introducing the HBO Max brand in July 2019.

The service will have a mix of titles from major libraries including Friends, South Park and Big Bang Theory and original series like a reboot of Gossip Girl, Kaley Cuoco Stewardess and Ansel Elgort Vice President of Tokyo.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that J.J. Abrams was working on three shows for the service, Ignoreset in Stephen King The brilliant universe, a DC Justice League Dark show and period drama Duster.

Unfortunately for WarnerMedia, the unscheduled version friends special meeting which was to be the hub of their huge friends Okay, it won't be ready in time for release thanks to the recent production shutdown.

The content of the service is supervised by Kevin Reilly, director of content, HBO Max and president, TNT, TBS and truTV, and Sarah Aubrey, director of original content.

HBO Max will be available online and through various platforms, including Charter Communications and YouTube's TV MVPD service.

"Our number one goal is to have extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix that we are so excited to present on May 27 will confirm this," said Robert Greenblatt, president of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To. – Consumer. “Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the stellar teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust roster of varied content, of the highest quality and without equal. I am impressed by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world and of course the entire HBO. "

"Consumers will quickly see that HBO Max is distinguished by a base of beloved brands created over decades but united with a distinctive voice and product experience," added Kevin Reilly, director of content, HBO Max, president, TNT, TBS and truTV. "Our team has meticulously selected a world-class library catalog and collaborated with the best creators of all genres to deliver a monthly cadence of original series and movies that we will program and promote for cultural impact."

"It is exciting to get closer to the launch of HBO Max so that we can finally share the first wave of content that our teams have developed in association with a group of unrivaled creators," said Sarah Aubrey, director of original content for HBO Max. "The list of originals available at launch represents a wide range of unique voices emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming yet to come."