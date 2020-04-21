Voice The Voice ’tops the TV ratings for Monday & # 39; 9-1-1 & # 39; falls into low season – Deadline

NBC The voice He hit a two-tenths hit Monday night, but still scored 1.4 in the 18-49 adult demographic and earned 9.09 million viewers, topping all primetime shows. The reality singing contest led to another musical competition with Songland (0.8, 4.39M), which was in the demo of last week's premiere.

Still, NBC won the night overall both in the demo and in viewers.

Fox saw the return of his procedural thriller Prodigal son (0.9, 4.73M), which was stable in the demo. In the meantime, 9-1-1 (1.2, 6.63M) dropped in the demo to a season low.

ABC aired two follow-ups to last week's premieres with Bachelor: Listen to your heart (0.6, 2.88M), which was in the demo, and the new romantic comedy The baker and the beauty (0.5, 2.82M) that was stable.

In the CW, Who owns this line anyway? (0.2, 1.02M) and Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, 686,000) were on par with last week's numbers.

CBS issued all repeats.