Voice The Voice ’to return to South Korea after seven-year hiatus – Deadline

The voice ITV Studios licensed South Korea's Mnet for the second time after the talent show aired in the country since 2013.

Mnet's parent company CJ ENM will produce the rebooted series, in which a group of blind judge singing coaches. The show will return this spring for what will effectively be a third season.

Ayesha Surty, ITV Studios Senior Vice President of Licensing Asia, said: "Music has the amazing ability to bring people together. In these unusual times, a positive and moving show like The voice will continue to entertain people. "

CJ ENM producer Sang Jun Park added: "We are all having a difficult time this year and I firmly believe that the show would be a great opportunity to share comfort and deep impressions with everyone."

The voice it is now a decade old and there have been 121 adaptations of the format worldwide.