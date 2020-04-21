Virus misinformation flourishes in online protest groups

CHICAGO – Hundreds, sometimes thousands, of posts fly daily on new Facebook groups.

Coronavirus numbers are fake, some of the social media videos claim. "Social distancing is the new way to control yourself, your family, and your behavior," says another commenter. Others say that the pandemic is an exaggerated hoax.

The loose network of Facebook groups fueling protests of stay-at-home orders across the country has quickly become a focus of disinformation, conspiracy theories and skepticism about the coronavirus pandemic. Launched in recent weeks by conservative arms advocacy groups and activists, the pages are repositories of Americans' suspicion and anxiety, often fueled by insights emanating from television personalities or President Donald Trump himself and amplified by social media accounts.

Within days, Facebook pages mobilized protests at state chapters and collectively gained an audience of nearly 1 million followers on Facebook, according to The Associated Press analysis of the groups.

There is little basis in reality for many of the claims on the sites. The coronavirus has infected almost 2.5 million people worldwide, and the USA. USA It has recorded more deaths, 43,000, than anywhere else in the world, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Orders to stay home have been used by governments around the world, and the political spectrum, to try to stem the spread, as recommended by the world's top health officials.

But the power of suspicion is evident in Facebook groups. A private group was instrumental in recruiting people for a "Free Minnesota,quot; march outside the home of Democratic Governor Tim Walz on Friday, despite his order limiting large gatherings. Trump backed protesters on Twitter, calling for "FREE MINNESOTA,quot; just before the protest began.

"We recruited some trusted friends, we posted it to Facebook on Sunday night," said conservative activist Michele Even, who oversees two Facebook groups in Wisconsin and Minnesota with a collective follow-up of 100,000. "By Friday, we had over a thousand shares for the event."

Under pressure after a series of nationwide protests organized on its site, Facebook said on Monday it would ban events that do not follow social distancing rules.

"Events that challenge the government's orientation on social distancing are not allowed on Facebook," the company said in a short statement that did not explain how it would assess whether the events violate local ordinances. Facebook said it removed posts for events in California, New Jersey and Nebraska.

Users of the platform are still promoting future protests of staying home in Wisconsin, Virginia and Illinois. A Facebook ad calls people to "descend into the Capitol building and the surrounding streets, either on foot or by vehicle," this Saturday in Denver. Some Facebook users are promoting a "drive-in,quot; protest called Operation Gridlock to obstruct the roads around state capitols.

The movement is also becoming increasingly partisan online, with prominent conservatives urging supporters to protest against Democratic governors, despite orders to stay home falling in almost every state, including some led by Republican governors. .

"Every patriot should come out, socially estranged and wearing masks, and protest these Democratic tyrants," Charlie Kirk wrote last Friday to his 1.7 million followers on Twitter.

Twitter users are also pushing YouTube video links that describe the coronavirus as a hoax or promote distant theories that it was created in a lab, using the ReOpen or Gridlock hashtags, said Kathleen Carley, a researcher at the CyLab Institute for Security and Privacy. from Carnegie Mellon University. Trump has also raised the idea that the virus is man-made.

The almost identical claims are also posted on multiple platforms, from Twitter to Reddit to Facebook groups, suggesting that the misinformation is orchestrated on some level, he added.

"There are some people in these groups who have legitimate concerns about the economy, but are overwhelmed," said Carley. "There are many of these conspiracy theories, directly linked to these reopening groups."

At least some of those Facebook groups are part of a coordinated campaign.

Facebook groups in Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania were launched by Ben Dorr and his brothers, who run pro-gun groups in several midwestern states. The brothers have also registered several websites under the name "Reopen," which directs users to their pro-weapon lobbying group and invites them to "donate,quot; to the cause.

The Dorr brothers have spent years raising money for conservative causes such as abortion rights or gun rights, said Kurt Daudt, minority leader of the Minnesota Republican House. Daudt believes it is a scam, saying that he once saw them take a video outside the state house, claiming they were heading to the lobby, but left immediately after filming.

"They really try to take advantage of any subject that people are passionate about at any given time and try to raise money for themselves," said Daudt.

Dorr maintains that her Facebook groups are part of a "grassroots,quot; movement to protest orders to stay home.

"We want to reopen these states, save these people's livelihoods," Dorr said in a phone interview with the AP.

He would not say precisely how many pages or websites he and his brothers operate. Calls to brothers Chris and Aaron Dorr were not answered.

Their Facebook groups are peppered with posts predicting the government will force people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and videos that health officials are intentionally inflating the numbers of deaths from coronavirus.

Even who helps run Facebook groups in Minnesota and Wisconsin with the Dorrs, he said he believes many people unintentionally share misinformation on the pages.

"A lot of times people post because they don't know it's false or false information," he said.

But that false information could be leading some people to protest orders to stay home, said Nir Hauser, the chief technology officer for VineSight, a company that tracks misinformation.

Hauser identified news of protesters who cited popular coronavirus conspiracy theories in interviews. A woman told a North Carolina television station that "no one is sick with COVID."

"The things we're seeing online eventually leak to real people," said Hauser. "It made them get out of the house, get out and protest."

___

Associated Press writer David Klepper contributed to this report from Providence, R.I.