Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao apartment complex is partially sealed

Mumbai has become an access point for the coronavirus. Hence the Municipal Corporation of Brihanmumbai (BMC) has started to seal housing companies where a positive case of COVID-19 is found. This is being done to safeguard the other members of society and control the spread of the pandemic.

Many of our Bollywood celebrities reside in one of these popular resorts in Mumbai West Andheri. They include Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Chitrangada Singh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and others. This partnership has reportedly been partially sealed after an 11-year-old girl was found positive crown. The young woman appears to be the daughter of a director residing in the C wing of the housing complex. So the BMC has also partially sealed wings A and B along with wing C. It has also disinfected the entire complex. Residents of the complex have reportedly been asked to undergo a strict quarantine. They have also been asked to take additional precautions to stop the virus from spreading.