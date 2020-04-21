ViacomCBS, Fremantle Team For Isolation Series – Deadline

ViacomCBS International Studios and Fremantle team up to produce a series of short self-isolation stories that will take place on MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Paramount Networks, BET and Spike internationally.

Companies have come together to Balcony Series, which will build on user-generated content from people locked up, providing a window into how people around the world are coping with the coronavirus crisis.

Balcony Stories It will go live on Wednesday, with four daily episodes that will air Monday through Friday and the best performance on Saturdays. There will be 27 local versions of the series, broadcast in 130 countries and 100 channels.

Raffaele Annecchino, President of ViacomCBS Networks EMEAA, said: “At ViacomCBS, we have always been committed to reaching our audience everywhere and at any time. Now that we are living in this unprecedented situation, more than ever, we need to stay connected and close to our fans, helping them stay positive. Balcony Stories was born with this spirit. "