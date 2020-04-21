‘Venom 2’ Swings To Summer 2021 – Deadline

Sony is highly anticipated Poison: Let There Be Carnage It will no longer be released on October 2 of this year, but on June 25, 2021. This is also the first time we've heard about the title of Andy Serkis' directed sequel. The news comes after Warner Bros. announced yesterday that its Matt Reeves " The batman It will no longer open on June 25 next year, but on October 1, 2021.

Tom Hardy is reprising his role as Eddie Brock, also known as Venom. Woody Harrelson, as indicated by the end of the first movie, is playing the new supervillain Carnage.

before jester took the October box office to a new level with opening records of $ 96.2M, and an internal and global gross of $ 335.4M and $ 1.07 billion, Poison It was the first, opening during the first weekend of the fall month at $ 80.2M, along with a national and WW fundraising of $ 213.5M and $ 856M.

PLUS.