Val Kilmer wanted to buy a private plane Angelina Jolie after filming & # 39; Alexander & # 39;

The actor from & # 39; Top Gun & # 39; reveals that he fell head over heels in love with her onscreen love interest in the Oliver Stone movie after his separation from Billy Bob Thornton.

Val Kilmer fell hard for Angelina Jolie on the set of "Alexander"and dreamed of having a future with the Oscar winner.

The "Top Gun"Star reveals that he and his co-star became close while doing 2004 Oliver Stone movie and he thought he might have a chance to date her after their breakup from Billy Bob Thornton.

"We develop a friendship," recalls Kilmer in his new memory. "I am your Huckleberry"According to Us Weekly." I was close when Angie's mother (Marcheline Bertrand) was losing his battle with cancer. They lived in her mother's favorite hotel. Or maybe it was Angie's. I happened to stay there myself. It was meaningful, deadly, effortless, and exquisite. "

The actor told Stone that he thought the couple's movie, in which he portrayed King Philip II opposite Jolie's Queen Olympia, should feature flashbacks of the couple's steamy romance on screen and the director agreed. .

"I was half kidding," he writes, admitting that the filmmaker "didn't understand the humor."

"I couldn't wait to kiss Angie, buy her a Gulfstream jet, and paint V + J in rainbow glory on the tail. She had recently adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern. Virgin, the perfect image of inaccessible stardom and incredibly elegant maternal instinct. "

The romance was not meant to be and a year later, Jolie fell in love with her. "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"co-star Brad Pitt.