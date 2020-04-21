Val Kilmer says the worst thing about losing your voice is that you "laugh like a pirate,quot;

Fans of Val Kilmer know that he battled throat cancer in recent years, however he was initially quite resistant to telling the public. These days, the actor has been more candid about the cancer diagnosis that led him to receive a tracheostomy just a few years ago.

During an episode of Good morning americaVal spoke with the host of the show to discuss the memoirs he just released, I am your Huckleberry According to Entertainment Tonight, Kilmer sounds very different from what it used to be these days.

The actor presses his hands against his neck while speaking due to the aforementioned throat operation. A tracheostomy is a procedure in which a breathing tube is inserted into the front of the neck to help the patient breathe.

Kilmer told the host that "it feels a lot better,quot; than the way it sounds. Kilmer explained that he was diagnosed with throat cancer, but was lucky to heal it quickly. His breathing was inhibited by inflammation of the glands, part of the reason why the operation was necessary.

Actor Val Kilmer talks about his battle with cancer and his past relationships in new memoirs. @ChrisConnelly has the story https://t.co/8jVW3sLFzp pic.twitter.com/PzmE12EWFo – Good morning America (@GMA) April 21, 2020

When asked about what he misses about his old voice, Kilmer joked that it was great to even have a voice, and he didn't "laugh like a pirate,quot; before the operation. In Kilmer's book ET states, the actor writes extensively about his ex-girlfriends, including Cher, Cindy Crawford, and Angelina Jolie.

During his GMA Appearance, Kilmer spoke about what he thought drew women to him earlier in his life. Kilmer described himself as "engaged," as did many of the women mentioned. Using the example of Cindy Crawford, Kilmer explained that she was the largest model in the world at the time.

It takes a certain dedication to get to that position. As for what he's been up to lately, Kilmer said he's just trying to enjoy a quiet life where he lives, New Mexico. Regarding his career, Kilmer recently landed a role in Top Gun: Maverick, where he will star again as "Iceman,quot;.

Kilmer explained that he and Tom laughed between takes as if they were in "high school."



