Val Kilmer reveals that he originally did not want to participate in Top Gun: the story was not interesting

Val Kilmer hardly starred Top Gun, the movie that ended up being one of his all-time favorite roles. During a conversation with The Daily Beast to promote his new memory, I'm Your Huckleberry, Val explained that he initially disliked the idea of ​​starring in the 1986 action film alongside Tom Cruise.

Val told reporters that "he didn't want the role,quot; because he didn't care much about the story. It just didn't interest him much. According to Kilmer, his agent, who also worked with Tom Cruise, "tortured,quot; him for a time, urging him to meet with director Tony Scott, one of the most popular directors of the time.

Val said he went to audition for LT Tom "Iceman,quot; Kazansky, but didn't care at all. It was intentionally "looking the fool or the bully,quot;, complete with huge Australian shorts in a nauseating green color.

Val said he read the lines as if he didn't care at all, but then found out that he got the part. The actor added that he felt "deflated,quot; rather than "inflated,quot;, and felt he had to leave the room immediately. After he left, the director chased him down and locked the elevator door to admit the script wasn't great, but just wait until he sees the planes.

In addition, Kilmer explained what it was like to work with Tom Cruise, who played Pete "Maverick,quot; Mitchell. Val said it was clear that Tom had only one goal: to become the "greatest action hero in film history."

Kilmer claimed that Tom's work ethic was inexorable and his commitment was stellar. He spent hours and hours of his time, memorizing his lines, perfecting his stunts; Her passion and dedication were incredible.

However, Val admitted that while he respects Tom, he and the iconic actor are from "galaxies, very, very far from each other."

As previously reported, Cruise and Kilmer currently co-star in the Top Gun continuation, Dissident, in which both will reinterpret their original roles. It is scheduled to launch on December 23, 2020.



