Val Kilmer offers a rare on-camera interview after his battle with throat cancer to promote his new memory "I am your Huckleberry,quot;

Top Gun Star Val Kilmer recently gave a rare on-camera interview to promote her new memories. I am your Huckleberry. The 60-year-old man spoke about his life after battling throat cancer, and also revealed the impact it had on his voice.

In his first on-camera interviews in almost ten years, Kilmer appeared on Good morning america Tuesday morning to speak to Chris Connelly about his life and career. And, the actor revealed that he feels much better after beating cancer.

"I feel much better than I look, but I feel wonderful," said Kilmer. “I was diagnosed with throat cancer, which was cured very quickly. This is a tracheostomy to help me breathe because the glands in my throat also swelled. "

When Connelly asked Kilmer what he missed most about his old voice, he quickly replied, “I had one! That I didn't laugh like a pirate. "

According to People In the magazine, Kilmer underwent tracheostomy, chemotherapy, and radiation during his battle with cancer, and the Christian Scientist used his faith and prayer to improve. Kilmer does not have cancer now.

“I have been cured of cancer for over four years, and there has never been a recurrence. I am very grateful, ”Kilmer wrote in his memoirs.

Kilmer also spoke about her meeting with Tom Cruise on the set of the sequel. Top Gun: Maverick, but did not elaborate on the retaliation for his character Tom "Iceman,quot; Kazansky. However, he admitted that meeting with Cruise was emotional.

"It was absolutely moving. It really surprised me. Tom was wearing his jacket, the original stolen from the first movie. It was very moving. I don't want to give anything away, but between takes, Tom and I giggled like we were in high school, "said Kilmer.

Kilmer's New Memories I am your Huckleberry got its name from its iconic line in the movie Tombstone, where Doc Holiday played. In the book, the actor discusses their roles in Top Gun, Gravestoneand The doors, and also becomes sincere about his past romances.

Val Kilmer says his life was not built to handle the kind of fame he received after playing Jim Morrison in The doors. He says he is very shy, which is why he has gone to bed and lived a quiet life in New Mexico despite his success as an actor and all his famous girlfriends from the past.

I am your Huckleberry It is available now where books are sold.



