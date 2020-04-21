Val Kilmer loses his old voice after battle with throat cancer

Instagram

During a new interview to promote his new memories, the actor from & # 39; Top Gun & # 39; He says he laughs like a pirate now and misses his old voice after his battle with throat cancer.

Val Kilmer he misses his old voice after throat cancer.

"The doors"Star had a tracheostomy at the height of her health battle, and the 60-year-old admits he's still getting used to the way it sounds."

It appears in "Good morning america"to promote his new memory"I am your HuckleberryVal spoke with his hand on his neck to help him speak and breathe.

"I feel much better than I seem, but I feel wonderful," he said. "I was diagnosed with throat cancer that healed very quickly. This is a tracheostomy to help me breathe because my glands in my throat also became swollen."

When asked what he misses most about his old voice, Kilmer joked, "I had one! And I didn't laugh like a pirate."