Val Kilmer admits he feels "better than he seems,quot; after throat cancer

Val Kilmer he prides himself on calling himself a cancer survivor.
While the actor known for iconic roles in Top Gun, Batman forever And with more choosing to keep their health issues private, the 60-year-old is now ready to shed some light on his battle with throat cancer.
Tuesday morning Good morning america, Val appeared in a rare television interview where he described how he felt today.
"I feel much better than I look, but I feel wonderful. I was diagnosed with throat cancer, which was cured very quickly," he shared with ABC News. "This is a tracheostomy to help me breathe, because the glands in my throat also swelled."
When asked what he misses most about his old voice, Val replied: "I had one! And I didn't laugh like a pirate."
Before his segment aired on Tuesday morning, Val took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the interview.
"This will be my first television interview in nearly 10 years and the first since I was diagnosed and cured of throat cancer," he wrote online. "You may notice that I sound like I have a frog in my throat. It is not. It is a buffalo. Although I am cured of cancer, I am recovering my speech slowly and surely. As I have not allowed adversity to suffocate my voice like an artist. "
Val speaks as he celebrates the launch of his new memoir titled I am your Huckleberry.
In addition to discussing his film roles, Val also opens up about his past romantic relationships with Cher, Cindy Crawford and Michelle Pfeiffer.
Throughout all the ups and downs of life, Val appreciates being healthy and having learned some valuable lessons during his illness.
"Well, something that was reaffirmed to me, at that level, was almost shocking, it was a feeling of universal love, a kind of power and a different feeling of love," he said. Men's health. "It was reaching my consciousness and my body while I was in the hospital."
