Val Kilmer admits he feels "better than he seems,quot; after throat cancer

Val Kilmer he prides himself on calling himself a cancer survivor.

While the actor known for iconic roles in Top Gun, Batman forever And with more choosing to keep their health issues private, the 60-year-old is now ready to shed some light on his battle with throat cancer.

Tuesday morning Good morning america, Val appeared in a rare television interview where he described how he felt today.

"I feel much better than I look, but I feel wonderful. I was diagnosed with throat cancer, which was cured very quickly," he shared with ABC News. "This is a tracheostomy to help me breathe, because the glands in my throat also swelled."

When asked what he misses most about his old voice, Val replied: "I had one! And I didn't laugh like a pirate."

Before his segment aired on Tuesday morning, Val took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the interview.