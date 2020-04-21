Uttar Pradesh Becomes First State to Geotag Community Kitchens: Official – Latest News

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to geo-label its 7,368 community kitchens and community shelters in 75 districts that produce 12 packages of food a day, a senior official said. The state government has also partnered with Google for & # 39; Geo-map & # 39; the locations of all these establishments in the Google Maps application for the ease of beneficiaries, he said.

"The sudden appearance of COVID-19's confinement in the country unleashed normal life, but it was the daily gambling and construction workers that especially loaded," said Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal.

Yogi Adityanath's government had anticipated the crisis from the beginning and successfully began establishing community kitchens by mobilizing large-scale state resources and also reaching out to civil society, religious establishments and non-governmental organizations, he said.

"Establishing community kitchens in adequate numbers in each of the 75 districts was a gigantic task, but our respective district magistrates took the challenge head-on," Goyal said.

"The problem was compounded by the influx of migrants who went to their villages to avoid being trapped in other states. However, despite the difficulties, we have managed to start 7,368 community kitchens in the 75 districts. These kitchens are producing 12 lakh of food. packages every day, "he said.

More than two crore food packages have been distributed in Uttar Pradesh since March 25.

Of these 7,368 community kitchens, 668 are run by NGOs and religious institutions, he added.

"The concept of relief camps and community kitchens is not new, as each year DMs make similar plans in areas affected by annual drought / floods. Therefore, all of our DMs are well versed in providing aid to man. common,quot;. officer said.

However, the challenge here was how to maintain social distance and feed those in need.

"Therefore, we focus on providing food packages on site so that the required social distancing protocol is maintained," said Goyal.

One of the biggest problems the state faced initially during the lockout was the lack of information among the general population about the location of shelter homes and community kitchens.

The government acknowledged the problem and ordered the Information Technology Department to find a solution, he said.

The IT department, in turn, reached out to the Remote Sensing Application Center (RSAC), Lucknow, to find a solution.



RSAC quickly developed an app by feeding location data based on the latitudes and longitudes of all community kitchens and shelter homes across the state.

"The app is revolutionary in terms that it will help guide those in need to the nearest center," said the official.

To further simplify it, Google has connected to provide the geographic location of all those centers through the Google Maps application.

"We have asked Google to integrate geographic locations of all community kitchens and shelter homes into its mobile map application to facilitate the general public. As of now, the location of all shelter and community kitchens in and around Aligarh It has been integrated with Google Maps. Anyone can access them by searching with the keyword & # 39; community kitchen & # 39; followed by the name of the district, "said the Relief Commissioner.

Data regarding all those facilities will be published on Google Maps in the coming days, he added. SMI IJT